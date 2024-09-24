Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/23/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kenyon Gardner, Paxon School
Gardner had a big night in a 32-13 win over Stanton, rushing for 134 yards on 18 carries and also had 47 receiving yards, a touchdown in the victory.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Drew Price, Ponte Vedra
Price completed 10-of-15 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Sharks' 40-0 victory over Menendez last week.
Cruz James Bejak, Fletcher
The freshman quarterback was slinging the rock in the Senators' 47-19 win over Sandalwood last week, throwing for 173 yards on 15-of-17 passing and three scores.
Shermon Davis, Riverside
Davis was a difference maker in the Generals' 14-0 victory over Ribault, as the running back rushed for 166 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown.
Dylan Carter, Bishop Snyder
The Bishop Snyder running back had himself a solid night on the ground in a 18-10 win over Wolfson, rushing for 87 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Yerawn Smith, Englewood
Another running back that had a huge night on the ground was Smith for the Rams, as the junior rushed for 183 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Hudson Register, Baker County
Register was dealing in the Wildcats' 30-0 win over First Coast, with the quarterback completing 12-of-25 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
Kadin Hanifen, Middleburg
The Broncos' junior middle linebacker racked up a team-high 12 tackles in the team's 27-0 victory over Ridgeview.
Pryce Arnold, West Nassau
Arnold was efficient in the Warriors' 22-21 win over Yulee, complting 6-of-8 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Jacob Curry, Nease
In the Panthers' thrilling 35-34 victory over St. Augustine, the outside linebacker notched 11 tackles, two for a loss and a sack.
Kaleel Vereen, Trinity Christian Academy
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound strong safety made an impact in Trinity Christian's 21-14 win over Columbia, notching a team-high 12 tackles.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl