Elite 11 New Orleans: Star Power, Top Quarterbacks, and Why Camp Etiquette Still Matters

The Elite 11 stop in New Orleans once again delivered exactly what the event is known for: high-level quarterback talent, major recruiting storylines, and no shortage of name recognition.

Star Power Headlines the Elite 11 in New Orleans

Among the headliners was Elijah Haven, the #1 QB in the class and Alabama recruit. LSU commit Peyton Houston, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 class. Oklahoma University commit Jamison Roberts.

Alongside Bo Bryant, the son of country star Luke Bryan, and Knox Kiffin, the son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin.

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The camp brought plenty of buzz and big names to the field, reinforcing why the Elite 11 circuit remains one of the premier stages in high school football recruiting.

Makyree Cross Put Himself Firmly on the Radar

While the star power naturally grabbed attention, one of the most lasting impressions for me came from 2027 quarterback Makyree Cross out of Collins Hill High School in Georgia.

Cross did more than just flash talent. He made himself impossible to ignore.

His play stood out because of his ability to make a wide range of throws, create outside structure, and show the kind of athleticism that helps keep plays alive when things break down.

Makyree Cross preparing to take the snap during the New Orleans Elite 11 camp | Wesley West

Why Camp Etiquette Still Separates Prospects

The biggest takeaway was not just about arm talent or athleticism. It was about camp etiquette.

At events like Elite 11, everybody is looking for reps. Everybody wants to be seen.

That is why the way a player carries himself matters.

Cross consistently showed the kind of energy coaches and evaluators notice. He was working to get as many reps as possible, staying engaged, bringing juice throughout the camp, and keeping a positive presence around the group.

Just as important, he was dapping up other players, encouraging them before reps, and helping raise the energy instead of making the moment all about himself.

That matters.

Talent gets attention, but character leaves a lasting impression.

In a setting filled with elite quarterbacks, Cross showed that being a high-level prospect is not only about the throws you make.

It is also about the way you move, compete, and impact the people around you.

At Elite 11 New Orleans, it was that combination that made Makyree Cross one of the most memorable quarterbacks in attendance.