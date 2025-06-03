Vote Now: Who is 2025 Central Florida High School Softball Hitter of the Year?
Central Florida high school softball players were a big hit in 2025, leading their teams to great success.
Five area schools advanced to state tournaments in their respective classifications, with one winning a title and three others finishing as runner-up.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 players for 2025 Central Florida High School Softball Hitter of the Year.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Hitter of the Year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, July 6. The winner will be announced online.
Ariana Lara, Jr., Bishop Moore
Batted .704 with a whopping 22 doubles, eight triples, six home runs, 49 runs scored and 29 RBI for the Hornets.
Luna Taboas, Jr., Montverde Academy
Shortstop batted .663 with eight doubles, two triples, one home run, 49 runs scored and 28 RBI for the Eagles, who soared to a 27-3 record and the Class 2A regional finals.
Alondra Lozada, Sr., Cypress Creek
Catcher/third baseman batted .641 with 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 26 runs scored and 34 RBI for the Bears, who finished with an 18-6 record and advanced to the Class 7A regional quarterfinals.
Kyra McLin, Sr., Seabreeze
Shortstop/utility player batted .627 with 11 doubles, seven triples, two home runs, 42 runs scored and 40 RBI for the Sandcrabs.
Layna Ayala, Soph., Melbourne
Batted .495 with three doubles, 10 triples, 16 home runs, 40 runs scored and 46 RBI for the Bulldogs, who finished with a 15-13 record and advanced to the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Taylor Smith, Jr., Apopka
Catcher/outfielder batted .487 with seven doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 41 runs scored and 44 RBI for the Blue Darters, who compiled a 22-6 record and advanced to the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Emmy Luke, Soph, Eustis
Batted .488 with 13 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 40 runs scored and 53 RBI for the Panthers, who finished with a 23-5 record and as Class 3A state runner-up.
Emma Bastian, Sr., Geneva School
Shortstop/third baseman batted .528 with five doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 47 runs scored and 45 RBI to lead the Knights to a 22-4 record and a state runner-up finish in Class 1A.
Emma Pynes, Soph., Cornerstone Charter Academy
Pitcher/outfielder batted .443 with 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 37 runs scored and 39 RBI for the Ducks, who finished with a 19-10 record and advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinals.
Kayla Morris, UTIL, Lake Brantley
Star senior batted .344 with four doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 24 runs scored and 32 RBI for the Patriots, who finished with a 25-4 record and advanced to the Class 7A regional finals.
Ana Roman, Sr., Hagerty
Alabama signee batted .471 with three doubles, six triples, nine home runs, 42 runs scored and 31 RBI, leading the Huskies to a 24-7 record and a Class 7A state runner-up finish.
Addison Poe, Jr., Montverde Academy
Batted .474 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 34 runs scored and 33 RBI for the Eagles.
Ava Solberg, Soph., Boone
Infielder batted .469 with seven doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 29 runs scored and 39 RBI for the Braves, who finished with a 15-11 record and advanced to the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Auriana Turner, Jr., Lake Brantley
Outfielder batted .536 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 50 runs scored and 34 RBI for the Patriots.
Riley Winters, Jr., Foundation Academy
Batted .493 with nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 28 runs scored and 34 RBI for the Lions, who finished with a 17-8 record and advanced to the Class 1A regional finals.
