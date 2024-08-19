Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/19/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from August 15-17, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Here are this week's nominations.
Arthur Lewis IV, RB, Bartram Trail: Next in line of great running backs at Bartram? Lewis carried the ball 25 times for 250 yards and scored two touchdowns. He added another score off a kickof return.
TJ Williamson, RB, Yulee: In Williamson's first high school game, he shined bright for the Hornets. The running back carried the ball 10 times for 83 yards and scored a touchdown against Englewood.
Joshua Jones, ATH, Zarephath Academy: Jones played both offense and defense against Fernandina Beach, totaling seven tackles, two or a loss and a forced fumble on defense. Offensively, Jones had three catches for 50 yards and a score.
JoJo Payton, RB, Providence School: The speedy 2026 athlete had himself a 60-yard touchdown run for he Stallions when they upended Wolfson.
Timothy Cole, QB, Raines: Raines got a nice preseason performance from Cole, who completed 13-of-15 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
Somourian Wingo Jr., WR, St. Augustine: The Yellow Jackets wide receiver had a breakout game against Ponte Vedra, catching eight passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Cruz James, QB, Fletcher: Just a freshman, James looked wise beyond his years against Tocoi Creek. The 2028 passer played just in the first half, throwing two touchdowns.
Jack Berquist, WR, Ponte Vedra: Another receiver from the Ponte Vedra-St. Augustine game that had a big performance was Berquist. The 2026 wideout caught seven passes for 141 yards anda touchdown.
