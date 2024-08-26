Vote: South Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
South Florida was front and center nationally for opening week in high school football.
The Broward County National Football Showcase, televised on ESPN, featured some of the top teams in the country. Then, there were key state matchups, like Lakeland traveling to Traz Powell Stadium to take on Miami Central.
In terms of publicity, it was a terrific first week. But in terms of results, several South Florida teams took their lumps. Lakeland upset Central, while American Heritage, St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna and Cardinal Gibbons were defeated in the Showcase.
Say this about the opening week, the top teams embraced the challenge of facing elite competition. They didn’t open up looking for automatic wins. And SBLive Florida was tracking all the action.
Now, we ask you to vote on who the top performers were in our first South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Darius Clements, RB, Miami Southridge
The Spartans nearly pulled off a huge upset against Columbus, but came up short, 17-14. With 3:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, Clements’ touchdown run gave Southridge a 14-10 lead.
Tyler Chance, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
Stepping up to take the starting job in the opener, Chance was 27-for-40 for 266 yards and three touchdowns against St. John Bosco.
Bryce Fitzgerald, DB, Columbus
On offense and defense, Fitzgerald is capable of making big plays. The Miami Hurricanes commit posted a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Explorers’ 17-14 comeback win against Southridge.
Robert Kerns, QB, Archbishop McCarthy
Through the air and on the ground, Kerns played a huge role in the Mavericks’ 23-6 win over Community School of Naples. Passing, the junior threw for 110 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 131 yards, and another score.
Jacques Dixson Jr., RB, NSU University
In a 51-7 romp over Coral Springs Charter, Dixson rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Khamari Marceus, WR, Columbus
With 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Marceus weaved his way from 14 yards out for the game-winning touchdown for the Explorers, who rallied to a 17-14 win over Southridge.
Julius Jones, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
A four-star sophomore, Jones stood out on a national stage, catching 11 passes for 100 yards, including a 52-yard grab against Bishop Gorman.
Javian Mallory, RB, West Boca Raton
Able to erase a 13-point deficit against Benjamin, the Bulls rallied to a 14-13 victory. Mallory, a four-star, scored both of West Boca’s touchdowns.
Sebastian Circo, QB, Western
The Wildcats lost a tough one to Hoover (Alabama) in the Broward Showcase. Circo made his first start with the Wildcats, and was 15-for-28 for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Jasen Lopez, WR, Chaminade-Madonna
A transfer from True North Classical Academy, Lopez had 10 catches for 110 yards in the loss to St. John Bosco.
Jaden Carey, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
The sophomore had a key interception for the Raiders in the first half in their loss to Bishop Gorman.
Naeshaun Montgomery, WR, Miami Central
On a night the Rockets didn’t get much going offensively in their 16-8 loss to Lakeland, Montgomery had a 56-yard touchdown reception, and on he added another grab for 25 yards in the second half.
Andrew Indorf, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Facing the best brought out the best in Indorf, especially in the first half. The Raiders fell to Bishop Gorman, but Indorf impressed 198 yards passing and two TDs.
Jayden Miller, QB, NSU University
On the mark all night, Miller completed all 13 of his pass attempts and threw for 228 yards and four TDs against Coral Springs Charter.
Calvin Russell, WR, Miami Northwestern
It didn’t take long for Russell to display why he is ranked as a five-star player. The 6-foot-5 junior caught two touchdown passes in the Bulls’ dominating win over Coconut Creek in Teddy Bridgewater’s coaching debut. One of the scores was from 39 yards.
Jayden Gonzalez, QB, Pembroke Pines Charter
The Jaguars jumped all over Northeast, 41-13. Gonzalez threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns.
Corey Pruitt, DB, Palmetto
The first week was filled with upsets, and Palmetto pulled one off, beating Homestead, 14-10. Pruitt had two interceptions, with the second coming off a deflection that secured the win.
JaMarcus Pierre, CB, Cardinal Gibbons
The Chiefs had a rough opener, losing 49-20 to Lake Mary in the Broward Showcase. A bright spot was Pierre, who had an interception, and was standout performer on defense.
Byron Louis, RB, American Heritage
At the Broward County National Showcase, Louis racked up 171 yards and had a 68-yard scoring run in a 37-28 loss to Milton (Georgia).
Deangelo Thompson, DL, Miami Northwestern
As part of the Bulls’ suffocating defense, Thompson recorded 2.5 sacks against Coconut Creek.
Samari Reed, WR, Monarch
Showing his versatility, Reed (Ole Miss recruit) scored three rushing touchdowns and added a pair of two-point conversions, leading the Knights’ 30-29 comeback win over Peachtree Ridge (Georgia), in the Broward Showcase. Operating out of the wildcat, Reed ran for 106 yards.
Leon Strawder, QB, Miami Northwestern
Talk about efficiency. Strawder was 9-for-14 passing for 112 yards and four touchdown passes in the Bulls’ lopsided win in the Broward Showcase.