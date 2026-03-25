2026 Oklahoma Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Oklahoma boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: Calumet Chieftans

Runner-Up: Rattan Rams

Calumet's Path to the Title

Calumet won the state championship with a 59-47 victory over Rattan. The Chieftains advanced to the title game after a dominant 80-36 win over Varnum in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 58-30 victory over Fort Cobb-Broxton.

Champion: Dover Longhorns

Runner-Up: Duke Tigers

Dover's Path to the Title

Dover won the state championship with a 49-26 victory over Duke. The Longhorns earned their spot in the title game with a 50-37 win over Leedey in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 52-38 victory over Granite.

Champion: Okarche Warriors

Runner-Up: Caddo Bruins

Okarche's Path to the Title

Okarche won the state championship with an 84-65 victory over Caddo. The Warriors advanced to the title game with a commanding 85-53 win over Allen in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 89-49 victory over Cheyenne/Reydon.

Champion: Dale Pirates

Runner-Up: Fairland Owls

Dale's Path to the Title

Dale won the state championship with an 82-40 victory over Fairland. The Pirates advanced to the title game with an 80-57 win over Oklahoma Christian Academy in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 75-35 victory over Vanoss.

Champion: Millwood Falcons

Runner-Up: Roland Rangers

Millwood's Path to the Title

Millwood won the state championship with a 71-27 victory over Roland. The Falcons earned their spot in the title game with a dominant 93-42 win over Kingston in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 89-35 victory over Community Christian.

Champion: Cascia Hall Commandos

Runner-Up: Douglass Trojans

Cascia Hall's Path to the Title

Cascia Hall won the state championship with an 87-58 victory over Douglass. The Commandos earned their spot in the title game with a 64-51 win over Fort Gibson in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 68-48 victory over Blanchard.

Champion: Newcastle Racers

Runner-Up: Carl Albert Titans

Newcastle's Path to the Title

Newcastle won the state championship with a 44-43 victory over Carl Albert. The Racers advanced to the title game with a 53-36 win over Midwest City in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 66-58 victory over East Central.

Champion: Norman Tigers

Runner-Up: Mustang Broncos

Norman's Path to the Title

Norman won the state championship with a 54-52 victory over Mustang. The Tigers advanced to the title game with a 50-47 win over Owasso in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 59-50 victory over Union.

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