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2026 Oklahoma Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every OSSAA champion and runner-up for all eight classifications as the Oklahoma high school basketball season comes to a close
Spencer Swaim|
Dale celebrates after the Class 2A boys basketball state championship game between Dale and Fairland at OG&E Coliseum in Oklahoma City, Saturday, March 14, 2026.
Dale celebrates after the Class 2A boys basketball state championship game between Dale and Fairland at OG&E Coliseum in Oklahoma City, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Oklahoma boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class B-I

Champion: Calumet Chieftans

Runner-Up: Rattan Rams

Calumet's Path to the Title

Calumet won the state championship with a 59-47 victory over Rattan. The Chieftains advanced to the title game after a dominant 80-36 win over Varnum in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 58-30 victory over Fort Cobb-Broxton.

Class B-II

Champion: Dover Longhorns

Runner-Up: Duke Tigers

Dover's Path to the Title

Dover won the state championship with a 49-26 victory over Duke. The Longhorns earned their spot in the title game with a 50-37 win over Leedey in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 52-38 victory over Granite.

Class A

Champion: Okarche Warriors

Runner-Up: Caddo Bruins

Okarche's Path to the Title

Okarche won the state championship with an 84-65 victory over Caddo. The Warriors advanced to the title game with a commanding 85-53 win over Allen in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 89-49 victory over Cheyenne/Reydon.

Class 2A

Champion: Dale Pirates

Runner-Up: Fairland Owls

Dale's Path to the Title

Dale won the state championship with an 82-40 victory over Fairland. The Pirates advanced to the title game with an 80-57 win over Oklahoma Christian Academy in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 75-35 victory over Vanoss.

Class 3A

Champion: Millwood Falcons

Runner-Up: Roland Rangers

Millwood's Path to the Title

Millwood won the state championship with a 71-27 victory over Roland. The Falcons earned their spot in the title game with a dominant 93-42 win over Kingston in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 89-35 victory over Community Christian.

Class 4A

Champion: Cascia Hall Commandos

Runner-Up: Douglass Trojans

Cascia Hall's Path to the Title

Cascia Hall won the state championship with an 87-58 victory over Douglass. The Commandos earned their spot in the title game with a 64-51 win over Fort Gibson in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 68-48 victory over Blanchard.

Class 5A

Champion: Newcastle Racers

Runner-Up: Carl Albert Titans

Newcastle's Path to the Title

Newcastle won the state championship with a 44-43 victory over Carl Albert. The Racers advanced to the title game with a 53-36 win over Midwest City in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 66-58 victory over East Central.

Class 6A

Champion: Norman Tigers

Runner-Up: Mustang Broncos

Norman's Path to the Title

Norman won the state championship with a 54-52 victory over Mustang. The Tigers advanced to the title game with a 50-47 win over Owasso in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 59-50 victory over Union.

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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