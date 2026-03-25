2026 Oklahoma Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Oklahoma boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class B-I
Champion: Calumet Chieftans
Runner-Up: Rattan Rams
Calumet's Path to the Title
Calumet won the state championship with a 59-47 victory over Rattan. The Chieftains advanced to the title game after a dominant 80-36 win over Varnum in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 58-30 victory over Fort Cobb-Broxton.
Class B-II
Champion: Dover Longhorns
Runner-Up: Duke Tigers
Dover's Path to the Title
Dover won the state championship with a 49-26 victory over Duke. The Longhorns earned their spot in the title game with a 50-37 win over Leedey in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 52-38 victory over Granite.
Class A
Champion: Okarche Warriors
Runner-Up: Caddo Bruins
Okarche's Path to the Title
Okarche won the state championship with an 84-65 victory over Caddo. The Warriors advanced to the title game with a commanding 85-53 win over Allen in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 89-49 victory over Cheyenne/Reydon.
Class 2A
Champion: Dale Pirates
Runner-Up: Fairland Owls
Dale's Path to the Title
Dale won the state championship with an 82-40 victory over Fairland. The Pirates advanced to the title game with an 80-57 win over Oklahoma Christian Academy in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 75-35 victory over Vanoss.
Class 3A
Champion: Millwood Falcons
Runner-Up: Roland Rangers
Millwood's Path to the Title
Millwood won the state championship with a 71-27 victory over Roland. The Falcons earned their spot in the title game with a dominant 93-42 win over Kingston in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 89-35 victory over Community Christian.
Class 4A
Champion: Cascia Hall Commandos
Runner-Up: Douglass Trojans
Cascia Hall's Path to the Title
Cascia Hall won the state championship with an 87-58 victory over Douglass. The Commandos earned their spot in the title game with a 64-51 win over Fort Gibson in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 68-48 victory over Blanchard.
Class 5A
Champion: Newcastle Racers
Runner-Up: Carl Albert Titans
Newcastle's Path to the Title
Newcastle won the state championship with a 44-43 victory over Carl Albert. The Racers advanced to the title game with a 53-36 win over Midwest City in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 66-58 victory over East Central.
Class 6A
Champion: Norman Tigers
Runner-Up: Mustang Broncos
Norman's Path to the Title
Norman won the state championship with a 54-52 victory over Mustang. The Tigers advanced to the title game with a 50-47 win over Owasso in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 59-50 victory over Union.
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.