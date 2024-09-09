Vote: South Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
Perhaps the best high school football game in the country last weekend was played in Broward County.
If nothing else, Chaminade-Madonna vs. American Heritage was one of the most exciting and entertaining games. The Lions’ prevailed, 48-45, on a last-second field.
But that was just one of the highlights of another action-packed week of prep football in South Florida. There was a full slate of games, and standout performances throughout the area.
Now it’s time to recognize the top performers in our SBLive Sports South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Freddie Byard III, DB, Archbishop McCarthy
The Mavericks are off to a 3-0 start, and the defense has not allowed more than six points in any game. In Thursday’s 45-6 win against St. Brendan Miami, Byard returned an interception for a touchdown.
Brandon Clement, WR, Pembroke Pines Charter
In a high-scoring win over North Broward Prep, Clement had nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Agyeman Addae, RB, Columbus
In an anticipated matchup of defending state champions, the Explorers had a difficult outcome, losing 42-6 to St. Thomas Aquinas. Addae’s touchdown run was the Explorers’ lone score, and picked up 59 yards on the ground.
Xavier Cocking, WR, North Broward Prep
The Eagles came up on the losing end of a high-scoring 55-34 contest with Pembroke Pines Charter. In the setback, Cocking was a standout for North Broward Prep, with eight catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Malachi “Bubba” Lewis, QB, Homestead
After opening the season with a couple of one-score losses, the Broncos picked up their first win, 42-33 over Vero Beach. They needed to come back from a 14-0 deficit to do so. Lewis (Youngstown State recruit) led the way with four touchdown passes.
Jasen “Jroc” Lopez, WR, Chaminade-Madonna
The season is a few games old, and already it’s hard to find a better performer at receiver in South Florida than Lopez. The 4-star had 11 catches for 256 yards and was the go-to receiver when drives were on the line.
Anthony McQueen, QB, Miami Central
Whether running or passing, McQueen is a threat. In the Rockets’ 55-25 win against a strong Booker T. Washington club, the Central quarterback threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two more.
Kendall Brown, WR, Archbishop McCarthy
A 6-foot-2 junior, Brown collected a touchdown pass, and added a punt return for a score.
Jalen Labranche, DB, Miami Central
The senior had a key interception that set up a Central score when the game was still within striking distance for Booker T. Washington.
Andrew Indorf, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders are rolling, soundly beating Columbus, 42-6, in a match of defending state champions. Indorf threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Max Griner, QB, Royal Palm Beach
The Wildcats improved to 3-0 with a 40-11 rout of Suncoast. Griner, a sophomore, was 13-for-16 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
Cecil Smith, RB, Homestead
In the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, and Homestead clinging to a 35-33 lead against Vero Beach, Smith iced the game with a touchdown run.
James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge
One of the top quarterbacks in South Florida, Perrone was 11-for-16 for 252 yards and two touchdowns in an upset of Miami Palmetto.
Richard Scott, DL, St. Thomas Aquinas
In a dominant performance, Scott scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
Noah Sidan, PK, Chaminade-Madonna
Making big kicks is nothing new for Sidan. The junior delivered the game-winning, 26-yard field goal. Sidan’s kickoffs repeatedly placed Heritage at its own 20 to start drives. And he handles the punting duties.
Tyler Brown, CB, Miami Southridge
The Spartans defense got into the scoring in a win against Palmetto. Brown had an interception that he returned 73 yards for a score.
Kymani Morales, DE, American Heritage
Morales is a force on the defensive front, and finished with 14 tackles, with one for a loss.
Preston Wright, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
What else can you say about the performance Wright displayed in the Lions’ huge win over American Heritage. Making his first start for Chaminade, the senior was 27-for-43 for 487 yards and four touchdowns.
Keidran Willis Jr., RB, Pembroke Pines Charter
The Jaguars are off to a 3-0 start, and Willis came up big against North Broward Prep on Thursday. On eight carries, the senior rushed for 72 yards, and he added a 32-yard reception for a touchdown.
Zachariah Ray, RB, Plantation
Ray gained 178 yards and had a 56-yard touchdown run in the Colonels’ win against West Broward.
Josh Moore, WR, West Broward
Moore had eight catches for 169 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown reception in a 25-21 loss to Plantation.
Donta Simpson Jr., DT, Chaminade-Madonna
Even on a night the Lions gave up 45 points, the defense still made enough stops to win. Simpson (Miami recruit) was a presence with two sacks, seven tackles, and a blocked extra point.
Jemari Forman, DB, Plantation
Forman had a100-yard interception return for a touchdown against West Broward.
Kamron Wilson, DE, Miami Southridge
Defense provided a spark for the Spartans in their upset of Palmetto. Wilson had three sacks on the night.