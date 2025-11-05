Derrick Henry Is Rooting for Indiana HS RB Who Could Break His Rushing Record
Derrick Henry’s greatest record is in danger of falling, and the Ravens running back is all for it.
During an appearance a Tuesday appearance on Up & Adams, Henry discussed Myles McLaughlin, a quarterback out of Knox, Ind., who could break the 31-year-old All-Pro’s all-time high school rushing record. While McLaughlin plays quarterback, he almost exclusively runs the ball, and stats have him listed as throwing 20 passes in 11 games.
In four years at Yulee High School in Florida, Henry rushed for an astonishing 12,124 yards. In 48 career games, he averaged 8.7 yards per carry, 252.6 yards per game, and had 153 touchdowns. As a senior, he ran for an absurd 4,261 yards, averaged 9.2 yards per carry, and 327.8 yards per game while scoring 55 touchdowns.
According to Adams, McLaughlin needs 1,121 rushing yards in four games to break Henry’s record. The star running back said he had heard how close McLaughlin is and would be happy if the record was broken.
“He’s a beast. Go break it, man. That’s what records, they meant to be broken,” Henry said. “I’ve had it for 10-plus years, man go get it, go break the record, man. I hope you win a state championship with it.”
Henry was thrilled to see that Knox wears No. 2, which was his number in high school and at Alabama. He now wears No. 22.
McLaughlin’s Knox team is 11–0 this season and faces Mishawaka Marian in a playoff game at home on Friday. During 3A sectional semifinals last Friday, McLaughlin ran for 408 yards and accounted for six touchdowns as Knox beat Griffith 50–35. In that game, he became the all-time leading rusher in Indiana history, while also becoming the fifth high school football player ever to top 11,000 yards. He now has 11,004 for his career.
The senior running back is not rated by 247Sports and has no commitment listed. Despite that, he still has four games to make history.