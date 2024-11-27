Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/27/2024)
Florida high school football season has reached the postseason and so have our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 18-Nov. 23, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jayce Nixon, Venice
The senior quarterback completed 12 of 19 passes for 187 yards, throwing for four touchdowns against one interception in a 56-17 win over Newsome in a Region 7A-2 semifinal.
Winston Watkins Jr., Venice
In a 56-17 win over Newsome, the senior found the end zone often with three receiving touchdowns while catching five passes for 98 yards.
Gata Wilder, Venice
The senior had 214 all-purpose yards in a 56-17 victory over Newsome, including 97 yards on four carries with two rushing touchdowns in a Region 7A-2 semifinal.
Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte
The sophomore led the Pirates to a 45-31 win over Jesuit in a Region 4A-3 semifinal, connecting on 19 of 26 throws for 298 yards with three passing touchdowns, to go along with 13 carries for 115 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Ike Perry, Port Charlotte
In a 45-31 victory over Jesuit, the senior carried the ball 31 carries for 161 yards and punched in one rushing touchdown in a Region 4A-3 semifinal.
Eli Pearl, Port Charlotte
Part of a highly productive night for the Pirates on offense, the sophomore hauled in six receptions for 172 yards and caught two touchdowns in a 45-31 win over Jesuit in a Region 4A-3 matchup.
KeiShawn Smith, Manatee
The senior scored three touchdowns in a 54-8 thumping of Immokalee, two of them on the ground while rushing six times for 20 yards and one receiving as part of two catches for 23 yards in a Region 5A-3 semifinal.
Connail Jackson, Cardinal Mooney
It was another big night for the sophomore, lifting the Cougars to a 56-28 win over King’s Academy in a Region 2A-3 semifinal, as he carried the ball 19 times for 206 yards with four rushing touchdowns, to along with two catches for 63 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Devin Mignery, Cardinal Mooney
The junior ran the ball 12 times for 127 yards and a touchdown, playing a big part in a 56-28 victory over King’s Academy in a Region 2A-3 semifinal.
Chris McCorkle, Cardinal Mooney
The senior defensive back notched seven tackles including three for a loss, and had three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown plus seven pass breakups in a 56-28 win over King’s Academy in a Region 2A-3 semifinal
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App