Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/5/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 11 of the regular season.
As such, we have nine athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy
There was no stopping Clark and the Thunder in a 64-8 rout of Windermere Prep, rushing for 60 yards and scoring three touchdowns on just five attempts.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy
Clark makes his way back on this list after another huge night on the ground. The running back rushed for 204 yards and scored four times in a 30-21 win over Oxbridge Academy.
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian
The Blazers' quarterback was dealing in Sarasota Christian's 41-28 loss to Cambridge Christian. Milliken completed 29-of-46 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
Ryan Downes, Sarasota Booker
The Tornadoes' quarterback was literally perfect in a 83-6 victory over DeSoto County. Downes completed all five passes for 230 yards and five touchdowns.
Deanwar Johnson, Sarasota Booker
Johnson lined up next to Downes and had himself a career night against DeSoto County, with the running back rushing for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
Lucas Despot, Braden River
The Pirates' quarterback was solid in a 39-8 win over Robinson, completing 10-of-12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Cameron Houston, Parrish Community
In the Bulls' 44-8 victory over Sarasota, Houston was the bellcow in the ground game. Houston rushed for 165 yards and scored a touchdown.
Ben Biasini, Parrish Community
The Bulls' middle linebacker was all over the field making tackles against the Sailors, notching nine takedowns, three for a loss and two sacks.
Shepherd Miller, IMG Academy White
Miller went off in IMG Academy White's 35-14 win over Golden Gate, rushing for 145 yards on 18 touches and two scores.
Gata Wilder, Venice
One of the state's top backs was at it again in a 42-8 win over rival Sarasota Riverview, rushing for 128 yards and three scores.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl