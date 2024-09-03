Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from August 29-31, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Venice running back Jamarice Wilder
I think Wilder could end up on this list a lot this 2024 season if the season opener is any indication of things to come. The James Madison commit scored three touchdowns in a 63-40 win over Tampa Bay Tech.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy: Clark might've had the best rushing average of any player in the country last week. The running back carried the ball four times for 263 yards and three scores. That's a 65.8 yard per carry average.
Joshua Barido, IMG Academy White: The Ascenders White quarterback completed 14-of-19 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Key West.
Andrew Heidel, Manatee: Seems like Heidel will be an every week member of this list with the rate he's going at. In a 41-0 win over Southeast, Heidel threw for 182 yards on 13-of-14 passing and two touchdowns.
Brunno Reus, Venice: Got to give love to the kickers on this one. Reus knocked down field goas of 53 and 42 yads in a thrilling 48-42 win over Miami Northwestern last week.
Anthony Miller, Sarasota Riverview: The dual-threat quarterback went wild in a 49-7 win over Riverview, accounting for 236 yards and four total touchdowns.
Trez Yarn, Palmetto: Yarn worked the ground game in the Tigers' 21-14 win over Newsome, rushing for 113 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.
Gage Cameron, Parrish Community: The Bulls' linebacker was solid in the team's 46-0 win over Bayshore, notching a team-high nine tackles.
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian: Milliken couldn't miss in the Blazers' 59-14 win over Bell Creek Academy, completing 13-of-20 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns.
