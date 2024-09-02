Vote: Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
It was another Friday night of big plays and even bigger performances in Southwest Florida high school football.
Who was good enough to be named SBLive's Player of the Week? You get to help decide by voting in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: LaTroy Pender of Riverdale
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Rashawn Anderson, Cypress Lake
Hauled in three touchdown receptions to help the Panthers beat Ida Baker 48-7.
Lovensky Blanchard, Riverdale
Ran for 140 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown that ended up being the game-winner against South Fort Myers.
Landon Brown, Estero
Had three interceptions, a school record, on defense and rushed for 81 yards and a TD on offense in a 28-7 win.
Darin Donalds, First Baptist Academy
Returned an interception for a touchdown to stop Calvary Christian’s momentum and help FBA win 31-7.
Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte
Threw two touchdowns passes and ran for two more scores as the Pirates beat North Fort Myers 51-7.
Deshon Jenkins, Bishop Verot
Needed just three carries to rack up 112 yards in a win over Tampa Catholic, including TD runs of 44 and 63 yards.
Victor Jenkins, South Fort Myers
Scored two touchdowns on the ground to go with 157 yards in a loss to Riverdale.
Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast
Scored all four touchdowns in the Gators win, including a school-record 95-yard dash in the third quarter.
Aiden Matyas, Southwest Florida Christian
Recovered a fumble and returned it 70 yards for a score and also intercepted a pass as SFCA shut out Canterbury 28-0.
Carter Quinn, Lely
Had two passing touchdowns and one rushing to lead Lely to a 66-36 win over Golden Gate, his first win with the Trojans.
Sam Powell, Golden Gate
The QB threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns to keep his team competitive in a loss to Lely.
Lazaro Rogers, East Lee
Carried the ball 15 times for 208 yards and a school-record six touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 43-0 victory.
Shawn Simeon, Naples
Rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries in a 64-7 rout of Barron Collier.
Noah Smith, Marco Island Academy
Scored both of the Manta Rays’ touchdowns to lift MIA to a season-opening 13-8 victory over Jordan Christian Prep.
Derrick Webber, Immokalee
Returned an interception 50 yards for a score to ignite the Indians’ comeback victory over Clewiston.