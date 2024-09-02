High School

Vote: Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 2

Adam Fisher

The Naples Golden Eagles compete against the Gulf Coast Sharks in the kickoff classic preseason game at Gulf Coast High School in Naples on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Naples won 45-0.
The Naples Golden Eagles compete against the Gulf Coast Sharks in the kickoff classic preseason game at Gulf Coast High School in Naples on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Naples won 45-0. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was another Friday night of big plays and even bigger performances in Southwest Florida high school football.

Who was good enough to be named SBLive's Player of the Week? You get to help decide by voting in the poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: LaTroy Pender of Riverdale

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Rashawn Anderson, Cypress Lake

Hauled in three touchdown receptions to help the Panthers beat Ida Baker 48-7.

Lovensky Blanchard has led Riverdale to a 2-0 start this season.
Lovensky Blanchard has led Riverdale to a 2-0 start this season. / Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lovensky Blanchard, Riverdale

Ran for 140 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown that ended up being the game-winner against South Fort Myers.

Landon Brown, Estero

Had three interceptions, a school record, on defense and rushed for 81 yards and a TD on offense in a 28-7 win.

Darin Donalds, First Baptist Academy

Returned an interception for a touchdown to stop Calvary Christian’s momentum and help FBA win 31-7.

Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte

Threw two touchdowns passes and ran for two more scores as the Pirates beat North Fort Myers 51-7.

Bishop Verot running back Deshon Jenkins needed just three carries to score two touchdowns in a win over Tampa Catholic
Bishop Verot running back Deshon Jenkins needed just three carries to score two touchdowns in a win over Tampa Catholic in Week 2 / Rok Baller LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deshon Jenkins, Bishop Verot

Needed just three carries to rack up 112 yards in a win over Tampa Catholic, including TD runs of 44 and 63 yards.

Victor Jenkins, South Fort Myers

Scored two touchdowns on the ground to go with 157 yards in a loss to Riverdale.

South Fort Myers RB Victor Jenkins scored twice in a narrow loss to Riverdale on Aug. 30, 2024.
South Fort Myers RB Victor Jenkins scored twice in a narrow loss to Riverdale on Aug. 30, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast

Scored all four touchdowns in the Gators win, including a school-record 95-yard dash in the third quarter.

Gervaris Leaphart had a school-record 95-yard TD run to help Island Coast beat Evangelical Christian.
Gervaris Leaphart had a school-record 95-yard TD run to help Island Coast beat Evangelical Christian. / Ricardo Rolon/USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aiden Matyas, Southwest Florida Christian

Recovered a fumble and returned it 70 yards for a score and also intercepted a pass as SFCA shut out Canterbury 28-0.

Carter Quinn, Lely

Had two passing touchdowns and one rushing to lead Lely to a 66-36 win over Golden Gate, his first win with the Trojans.

Lely quarterback Carter Quinn accounted for three touchdowns in a win over Golden Gate in Week 2.
Lely quarterback Carter Quinn accounted for three touchdowns in a win over Golden Gate in Week 2. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sam Powell, Golden Gate

The QB threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns to keep his team competitive in a loss to Lely.

Quarterback Sam Powell has a highlight for Golden Gate in a Week 2 loss to Lely.
Quarterback Sam Powell has a highlight for Golden Gate in a Week 2 loss to Lely. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lazaro Rogers, East Lee

Carried the ball 15 times for 208 yards and a school-record six touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 43-0 victory.

Shawn Simeon, Naples

Rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries in a 64-7 rout of Barron Collier.

Naples running back Shawn Simeon scored four times in a win over Barron Collier on Aug. 30, 2004.
Naples running back Shawn Simeon scored four times in a win over Barron Collier on Aug. 30, 2004. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Noah Smith, Marco Island Academy

Scored both of the Manta Rays’ touchdowns to lift MIA to a season-opening 13-8 victory over Jordan Christian Prep.

Derrick Webber, Immokalee

Returned an interception 50 yards for a score to ignite the Indians’ comeback victory over Clewiston.

Published
Adam Fisher

ADAM FISHER

Home/Florida