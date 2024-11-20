Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/19/2024)
Florida high school football season has reached the postseason and so have our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs.
As such, we have 15 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 11-Nov. 16, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Gianni Flore, Newsome
Sophomore running back carried the ball 26 times for 166 yards and ran for two touchdowns in a 34-27 win over Sumner in a Region 7A-2 quarterfinal.
Tony Marshall, Plant City
Senior was huge in a 47-28 victory over Riverview in a Region 7A-2 quarterfinal, with 16 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
J.C. Mirasola, Plant
Senior quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards and threw for four touchdowns in a 45-7 blowout of Bartow in a Region 6A-2 quarterfinal.
Dane Bathurst, Plant
The junior was dominant at defensive end in a 45-7 victory over Bartow, recording four tackles for a loss, three sacks and an interception in a Region 6A-2 quarterfinal.
Jayden Cornelius, Durant
A threat through the air and on the ground, the senior signal caller completed 2 of 4 passes for 25 yards and one touchdown, while rushing nine times for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-17 win over South Lake in a Region 6A-2 quarterfinal.
Anthony Harris, Largo
The junior wide receiver caught seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-24 win at Palmetto on Saturday in a Region 6A-3 quarterfinal.
Jayden Burgess, Largo
The sophomore defensive back caused trouble for Palmetto in Saturday’s 6A-3 quarterfinal, totaling 16 tackles and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown in a 28-24 victory.
E.J. Archield Jr., Gaither
The senior quarterback connected on 15 of 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown in a 42-0 win over Springstead in a Region 5A-2 quarterfinal.
Ryan Hamilton, Gaither
The junior had six receptions for 138 yards and hauled in two touchdowns, helping his team to a 42-0 win over Springstead in a Region 5A-2 quarterfinal.
Jaden Casanova, Pinellas Park
The senior quarterback completed 11 of 21 passes for 238 yards and tossed three touchdowns, as his team lost 55-26 at Manatee in a Region 5A-3 quarterfinal.
Justin Thurman, Jesuit
In a 29-3 triumph at Clearwater, the senior had 12 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a Region 4A-3 quarterfinal.
Jeffery Jones, St. Petersburg
The senior had 18 carries for an amazing 302 yards and five touchdowns, leading his team to a 35-0 win over Dunbar in a Region 4A-3 quarterfinal.
Ronnell Dubose, Jefferson
The junior carried the ball 28 carries for 170 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in a 21-16 win over Hudson in a Region 3A-3 quarterfinal.
Walter Flounory, Boca Ciega
The senior notched seven receptions for 159 yards with three touchdown catches, and also returned an interception for a touchdown in a 52-13 win at Chamberlain in a Region 4A-3 quarterfinal.
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic
The senior quarterback completed 14 of 15 passes for 195 yards with three touchdowns, and also rushed seven times for 79 yards and a touchdown in a 64-14 win over Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in a Region 1A-2 quarterfinal.
