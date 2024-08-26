Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 16 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Josiah Collins, RB, Tarpon Springs
Collins led the way in a 48-16 win over Sunlake, rushing for 107 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sean Cuono, Clearwater Central Catholic
The senior running back led the way in the Marauders’ 28-14 win over Berkeley Prep. Cuono rushed for 158 yards on eight carries, scoring three times.
Justin Thurman, Jesuit
Thurman, a Notre Dame commitment, was stellar for the Tigers despite in a loss to Bishop Verot. The running back rushed for 100 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Jeffrey Jones, St. Petersburg
The dual-threat quarterback was terrific in the team’s 46-0 victory over Gibbs. Jones totaled 262 yards and five total touchdowns.
Jack Cunningham, Jefferson
Cunningham was slinging it in last week’s victory over Sickles, with the Dragons’ quarterback throwing for 361 yards and three touchdowns.
Joaquin Koavouklis, Tarpon Springs
The Spongers’ signal caller completed 11-of-14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in a 42-20 win over Seminole.
Lucas Ruan, Tampa Catholic
Ryan was on point in the Crusaders’ 40-14 win over Ocala Trinity Catholic, completing 17-of-24 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
Wills West, Seffner Christian
West led the way in the Crusaders’ 28-6 win over Duval Charter, rushing for 140 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Brandt Scott, Osceola
Scott grinded out 193 yards rushing on 28 attempts and scored a touchdown in the Warriors’ 10-6 victory over Indian Rocks Christian last week.
Caleb Filippone, Indian Rocks Christian
Let’s give a little love to special teams as Filippone showed off his boot. The punter had two punts for an average of 52.5 yards.
Toni Rrgalla, St. Petersburg Catholic
The Barons’ tailback was impressive in the team’s 28-0 victory over Bayshore last week, rushing for 100 yards on 12 carries and scoring twice.
Jaiden Everett, Chamberlain
The running back carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown as the Storm defeated Brandon 20-7.
Jerry Drain, Clearwater
The Tornadoes’ running back was one of two that went over 65 yards rushing. Drain rushed for 78 yards on 10 carries and scored once.
Jacob Mobley, Lennard
Mobley was dealing in the Longhorns’ 42-7 rout of Pasco last week, completing 10-of-20 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
Jace Eldridge, Strawberry Crest
The defensive lineman was a tackling machine for the Chargers, notching 13 tackles, five of them went for a loss and two sacks.
Darryon Jones, Tampa Bay Tech
Jones in his first start for the Titans and had a big night, completing 16-of-32 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-40 loss to Venice.
Devin Wichmann, Calvary Christian
The Warriors’ kicker was perfect in the team’s 45-7 win over Palm Harbor University, making 6-of-6 extra points and a field goal of 30 yards out.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl