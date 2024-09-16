Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/16/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have 15 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dylan Xayasingkham, Osceola
The Warriors' athlete was making plays everywhere on Thursday night. Xayasingkham totaled 173 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in the team's 28-17 loss to Tarpon Springs.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Will Griffin, Jesuit
The Florida commitment had arguably his best game of the season, completing 10-of-17 passes for 206 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-8 win over Blake.
Rhys Brush, Armwood
The Hawks' quarterback threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Durant last week.
Chris Denson, Plant City
Denson was money in the Raiders' 54-7 rout of Riverview, with the quarterback completing 9-of-13 passes for 137 yards and three scores.
Jace Eldridge, Strawberry Crest
The defensive lineman was a menace again in a 24-23 win over Alonso, with Eldridge notching nine tackles, four for a loss and three sack.
Jordan Magwood, Carrollwood Day
Despite coming in a losing effort, Magwood completed 22-of-35 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-43 loss to Sarasota Booker.
Darryon Jones, Tampa Bay Tech
It was a defensive battle between Tampa Bay Tech and Plant, but Jones' two touchdowns were the difference. Jones threw for 276 yards and two scores in a 15-7 win.
Koletin Washington, Chamberlain
Washington was all over the place in the Storm's 47-17 win over Sickles, tallying five tackles, three for loss and a sack.
Ryan Hamilton, Gaither
Hamilton only needed six carries to amass 144 yards (24 yard per carry) and also added two catches for 32 in Gaither's 25-7 win over Steinbrenner.
Trevon Garden, Wharton
Though in a losing effort to Robinson, Garden hauled in four catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Gavin Fields, Lennard
In a 41-6 victory over Gateway, Fields rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Zahmir McNeil, Pinellas Park
McNeil was the workhorse in the Patriots' 31-20 win over Lakewood, rushing for 150 yards on 22 attempts and scoring two touchdowns.
Makih Johnson, Tarpon Springs
The UConn commitment had a field day in a 43-8 win over Northeast, catching four passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
Collin Cervoni, Seminole
Cervoni is truly the do-everything for the Warhawks. The athlete totaled 151 all-purpose yards in a 35-6 win over Countryside.
Anderson Dumm, Indian Rocks Christian
What didn't the running back do in the Eagles' 28-20 win over St. Petersburg Catholic? Dumm had 94 yards rushing, two touchdowns and a kickoff return for 62.
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic
The Illinois commitment amassed 241 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in CCC's 42-14 win over Clearwater.
