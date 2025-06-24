Vote: Who Are the Top Returning Florida Panhandle High School Quarterbacks for 2025?
One of the main topics of discussion this offseason will be the the top returning high school football players across the country for this upcoming season. As the season is just under two months away, it is time to preview the top returning high school quarterbacks in the Florida Panhandle for the 2025 season.
There are some familiar names on this list as they led their teams to fantastic seasons last year, and they will look to do the same this year. There will also be some first time starters who saw limited action last season who are looking to make a name for themselves on the gridiron. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in the Florida Panhandle.
Voting ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominations:
Roman Marshall, Navarre
Last season, Marshall stepped into the starting role for the Raiders, and there were some growing pains early on. However, Marshall and the team improved as the season went along picking up wins versus Milton and Tate before defeating their archrival in Gulf Breeze by four touchdowns. Marshall finished the season completing just under 55 percent of his passes for 749 yards and six touchdowns. With one full season under his belt, Marshall looks to take that next step as a passer and leader if Navarre is to make it back to the postseason.
Trae Townsend, Booker T. Washington
In just four games as a freshman, Townsend showed promise and flashes of his skillset in just four games as the signal caller. He completed under 50 percent of his passes, but he did throw for 624 yards with four touchdowns. He also added 75 yards on the ground with one rushing touchdown in 11 attempts. As he enters his sophomore season, every facet of his game should improve as he gains more experience.
Carter Marracco, Choctawhatchee
Marracco, who is listed as an athlete, was utilized as a passer in varying situations last season for the Indians. He finished the season with 522 passing yards and nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. Marracco also rushed for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 64 carries last season.
Tamen Zabetakis, Choctawhatchee
Zabetakis is another electric playmaker at the quarterback position for the Indians who returns this fall. His junior season was cut short due to an injury, but prior to that, he passed for over 600 yards and rushed for over 200. He also showed the ability to take care of the ball as he only threw three interceptions last season. With Zabetakis and Marracco both returning this season, the Indians possess the ability to be one of the best teams in the Florida Panhandle again along with Pace and Niceville.
Jayzion McQueen, Crestview
McQueen returns as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the entire Florida Panhandle this season. Last year, he completed approximately 50 percent of his passes for over 1,100 yards with 11 touchdowns in 9 of his 10 games that he played in. McQueen also rushed for nearly 800 yards and nine touchdowns on 125 carries in these nine games as well.
Thomas Radliff, Niceville
With the departure Kane Lafortune and Johnny Lewis Jr, Radliff appears to be the next man up for the Eagles. Last season in limited action, Radliff completed two passes for 14 yards in three games. He also rushed for 35 yards on eight carries. Since he is a two sport athlete, Radliff does have the mobility, awareness and decision making to excel as the starting quarterback. Niceville is also always well-coached and disciplined which means he will be put into the best position to succeed on the field. It is still too early to tell how the offense will look, but all signs point to Radliff excelling in the offense once the season starts in two months.
Whitton West, Walton
Like Niceville, the Braves are also losing their star quarterback in Wells Bettenhausen. West also appears to be the next man up to take over the offense. In limited action, he passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on seven completions. If the offense continues to roll along like they did under Bettenhausen who passed for nearly 3,000 yards, West should have no problem producing at a high rate at the quarterback position.
Carter Nunes, Freeport
As he enters his junior season, Nunes looks to further improve upon what he did last season. In 2024, he completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,796 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns on 52 carries. If he can improve his completion percentage and finished in the 55-60 percent range while also cutting down his interception total to around 10, Freeport should easily make the postseason.
JD Brown, South Walton
Brown proved to be one of the more consistent and accurate passers in the Panhandle last season as he completed 60 percent of his passes. He also finished with 1,592 passing yards with 12 touchdowns to five interceptions. In the rushing game, he rushed for 125 yards and eight touchdowns.
Will Cotter, Arnold
Last season, Cotter completed just shy of 50 percent of his passes for 1,583 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also proved to be a threat in the run game as he rushed for 435 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries. The experience he gained last season should help his numbers improve as he looks to lead Arnold to a district title with a deep playoff run to follow.
Hayden Gay, Bozeman
Last season, Gay completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,631 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. His rushing numbers do not blow you away, but the fact he was able to gain positive yardage throughout the season shows his ability to extend the play.
Zabeyon Morgan, Bay
Morgan is another quarterback from Bay County who is poised to have a big year. Last season, Morgan completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,661 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 218 yards on 29 carries.
Jaleel Reed, Rutherford
As a freshman, Reed completed 51 percent of his passes for 1,166 yards and 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Reed also showed tremendous mobility by rushing for 477 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries. He will look to continue to grow as a passer and leader as his skills further develop during his sophomore season.
Jacob Hensley, Port St. Joe
Hensley completed 62 percent of his passes last season for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Like many other quarterbacks on this list, he has shown mobility and the ability to extend plays with his feet. Because of that, he rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries.