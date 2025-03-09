Vote: Who had the Top Performance at the Florida high school boys basketball 4A-7A state championships
The Florida High School Boys Basketball State Championships for the larger classifications have been completed.
We ask the fans who they think had the Top Performance during last week's boys basketball state championships. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Voting ends Saturday, March 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Cameron Boozer, Columbus, Forward (Senior)
In their semifinal win over Sanford Seminole, Boozer finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds. He followed up with a 20-point and nine rebound performance in their 68-36 championship game win over Windermere to win their fourth consecutive state title.
Jaxon Richardson, Columbus, Guard (Junior)
Richardson finished with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in their 68-36 championship game win over Windermere.
Korvantae Hatter, Windermere, Forward (Senior)
Hatter finished with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds in their 59-39 semifinal win over Sarasota.
Dwayne Wimbley Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas, Forward (Senior)
The Florida State commit finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds having a big second half to help erase a 17-point second half deficit to win the Class 6A Championship for the first time since 2001.
Clarence Westbrook, St. Thomas Aquinas, Guard (Sophomore)
Westbrook finished with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in their 71-63 championship game win over Evans.
Kaleb Corbitt, Blanche Ely, Forward (Junior)
Corbitt finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in their 44-38 Championship Game win over Ponte Vedra.
Maddox Palmer, Ponte Vedra, Forward (Junior)
Palmer finished with a game-high 20 points in their 44-38 Championship Game loss to Blanche Ely.
Christian Yeargin, Stranahan, Forward (Junior)
Yeargin finished with 21 points and six rebounds in their 63-62 Championship Game win over Gibbs.
Damari Foster, Stranahan, Guard (Sophomore)
Foster was in his clutch gene down the stretch scoring the go-ahead bucket in their 63-62 Championship Game win over Gibbs. He helped erase a 6-point deficit in the final 20 seconds in the win.
Trace Westercamp, Ponte Vedra, Forward (Junior)
Westercamp finished with a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds) in their 54-47 three-overtime win over Leesburg in the semifinals.
