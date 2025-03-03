Vote: Who had the Top Performance at the Florida high school boys basketball Rural-3A State Championships
The Florida High School Boys Basketball State Championships for the smaller classifications have been completed.
We ask the fans who they think had the Top Performance during last week's girls' basketball state championships. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Voting ends Saturday, March 8 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Caleb Sanders, North Tampa Christian (Junior)
Sanders finished with a double-double (19 points and 14 rebounds) in their 65-63 four-overtime semifinal loss to Victory Christian Academy.
Matthew Able, Sagemont (Senior)
Able finished with a double-double (25 points and 11 rebounds) in their 66-53 semifinal win over Impact Christian Academy. He followed that with 20 points and nine rebounds in their 84-59 championship game win over Victory Christian Academy.
Tucker Fox, Victory Christian Academy (Junior)
Fox finished with a team-high 17 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer in the fourth overtime in their 65-63 semifinal win over North Tampa Christian.
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic (Senior)
Darner finished with a game-high 34 points in their semifinal win over First Baptist Academy. He followed that with a 27-point outing (16 in the first half) in their 66-54 championship game loss to Riviera Prep.
Chasion Wilson, Hawthorne (Senior)
Wilson finished with a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds in their 59-38 championship game win over Crossroad Academy.
Kenneth "KJ" Francis, Calvary Christian Academy (Junior)
Francis finished with 25 points and four rebounds in their 72-58 semifinal win over Cardinal Gibbons.
Herly Brutus, The Villages Charter (Junior)
Brutus finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in their 57-55 semifinal win over Andrew Jackson.
Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian Academy (Senior)
The University of Cincinnati signee finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in their 66-64 championship game win over The Villages Charter.
Jared Thompson, The Villages Charter (Junior)
Thompson finished just short of a double-double (20 points and 9 rebounds) in their 66-64 championship game loss to Calvary Christian Academy.
Mason Fuentes, Riviera Prep (Junior)
Fuentes finished with 21 points, four assists, and five steals in their 66-54 championship game win over Santa Fe Catholic.