Vote: Who had the Top Performance at the Florida high school girls basketball Rural-3A state championships
The Florida High School Girls Basketball State Championships for the smaller classifications have completed.
We ask the fans who they think had the Top Performance during last week's girls' basketball state championships. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Voting ends Saturday, March 8 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Kennedy Loux, Providence (Junior)
Loux finished with a game-high 18 points and shot 60 percent from the field in their semifinal win over Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy.
Dylande Innocent, Somerset Academy Canyons (Junior)
Innocent finished with a game-high 15 rebounds in their 57-50 overtime loss in the state semifinals to Bolles.
Evie Freeman, Bolles (Junior)
Freeman finished with a game-high 21 points in their 64-54 championship game loss to Cardinal Mooney.
Trinidy Harris, Wildwood (Senior)
Harris finished with a game-high 29 points and five rebounds in their 65-43 championship game win over Holmes County.
Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep (Senior)
The Oklahoma State signee finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds in their 64-30 semifinal win over Keswick Christian. She followed that with 35 points and 24 rebounds in their 69-58 championship game win over North Florida Educational.
Nalah Smith, Evangelical Christian (Junior)
Smith finished with a double-double (13 points and 14 rebounds) in their 37-35 semifinal loss to Miami Country Day.
Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney (Senior)
The University of Cincinnati signee finished with a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds) in their 64-54 championship game win over Bolles. Barrett also recorded a double-double (28 points and 13 rebounds) in their 65-52 semifinal win over SLAM Miami.
Madeline Mignery, Cardinal Mooney (Sophomore)
Mignery finished with a double-double (19 points and 11 rebounds) in their 64-54 championship game win over Bolles.
Zoey Brown, Wildwood (Freshman)
Brown finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and eight steals in their 67-32 semifinal win over Blountstown.
Terrell McCoy, Bolles (Junior)
McCoy finished with 14 points and 19 rebounds in their 57-50 overtime semifinal win over Somerset Academy Canyons.