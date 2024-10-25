Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player on the Florida Panhandle in 2024?
With the 2024 high school football season winding down, it is time to highlight some of the best freshmen football players from the Florida panhandle this season. These players have shown great skills and promise for their teams in the future. So, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who has had the best freshman season in the Florida Panhandle.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024. Here are this week's nominees:
Trimarcus Mayes, Niceville
Niceville continues to reload, and Mayes looks like the next, great defender for the Eagles. He has nine solo tackles, 17 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack on the season.
Maddox Shaw, Franklin County
Shaw has proven his worth on the defensive side of the ball with 11 solo tackles, 29 total tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.
Trashonn Collins, Cottondale
Collins has shown playmaking abilities on both sides of the ball. He has eight receptions for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He has also intercepted the opposing quarterback twice.
Trae Townsend, Booker T. Washington
Townsend might be the future for the Wildcats with 518 passing yards, three touchdowns and 10 rushes for 65 yards.
Gionni Lewis, Booker T. Washington
The Wildcats have some promising young freshmen on offense. Lewis has 94 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. He has also shown the ability to catch 37 receptions, 622 yards and four receiving touchdowns this season.
Terron Atkins, Godby
Atkins has been a jack-of-all-trades for Godby this year. He has recorded 12 solo tackles, 25 total tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, six sacks, 1 interception and two fumble recoveries.
Nicky Fiore, Maclay
Fiore is another freshman who has shown promise for teams around the panhandle this season. He has recorded 12 total tackles and one tackle for a loss so far.
Wyatt Wellman, Aucilla Christian
The freshman has provided some depth and has shown promise this season. Wellman has recorded nine solo tackles, 12 total tackles on the season.