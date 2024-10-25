Vote: Who has been the best junior football player on the Florida Panhandle in 2024?
The 2024 high school football season has brought us some exciting games, and there have been a number of juniors who have stepped into a leadership roles for their teams. Before the playoffs start, we have highlighted eight individuals on the Florida Panhandle who have had outstanding seasons. We ask you, the fans, to cast your vote for who has had the best season in the 2024.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024. Here are this week's nominees:
Carson Griffin, Mosley
Griffin has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher with 28 receptions, 413 yards and 6 touchdowns on the season. He will look to play a pivotal role for Mosley in the playoffs.
Amari Clemons, Marianna
Clemons has been one of the best running backs in all of Florida this season. He has 130 carries, 1,642 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. He also has 12 receptions, 236 yards and three receiving touchdowns this year.
Lorenzo Barnes, Marianna
Barnes has been one of the anchors for the Bulldogs' defense this year. He has recorded 43 solo tackles, 75 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, one interception and has forced two fumbles.
Darin Elder, Arnold
Elder has been everywhere on defense for Arnold. He has 27 solo tackles, 35 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, four pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
TJ Davis, Bay
Davis has stepped up for Bay's defense recorded 14 solo tackles, 25 total tackles and three sacks.
Noah Perez, Gulf Breeze
Perez has been a bright spot for the Dolphins with 41 solo tackles, 80 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Elijah West, Tate
West has been one of the top receiver for the Aggies with 29 receptions for 409 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ellis Alloway, Choctawhatchee
Choctaw has had one of the best defenses in the region, Alloway is a big reason why. He has recorded 13 solo tackles, 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks.