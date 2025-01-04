Vote: Who has been the North Suncoast high school boys basketball top underclassman so far in 2024-25?
With the 2024-25 regular season in Florida high school boys basketball reaching Christmas break, which players have put themselves in the conversation for the top underclassman of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best underclassmen from the area who have guided their teams to success with their performance this winter.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the top underclassman so far for this 2024-25 Florida North Suncoast high school boys basketball season.
Voting concludes February 1st, at 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Ajayden Jenkins, So., Wiregrass Ranch
The sophomore guard is averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals while also knocking down 20 3-pointers in 12 games for the Bulls.
E.J. Jenkins, So., Crystal River
The Pirates forward is averaging 11.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks while the team is a solid 7-5.
Jeremiah Brown, So., Sunlake
The sophomore shooting guard has helped the Seahawks out to an 11-3 start, averaging 10.6 points and knocking down 16 shots from beyond the arc.
Dominick Walsh, So., Fivay
The point guard leads the 8-4 Falcons in scoring at 10.3 points per game as well as in assists (5.1) and steals (2.8), and he has made 20 3-pointers.
Blake Williams, So., Hernando
Putting together a strong season on the wing for the Leopards, he’s averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals while connecting on a team-best 25 3-pointers in 13 games.
K’avion Brown, Fr., Fivay
The first-year point guard is averaging 7.7 points and 2.5 steals while helping the Falcons to an 8-4 record.
Nathan Frierson, Fr, Land O’ Lakes
Enjoying a solid first year at the high school level, averaging 7.3 points and 6.4 rebounds through 11 games for the Gators.
Garciano N’tonha, So., Zephyrhills Christian
The sophomore guard leads the 9-3 Warriors in assists averaging 3.5 per game and steals at 2.5, to go along with 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.
Caleb Kuntz, So., Seven Rivers Christian
In 10 games for the Warriors, the sophomore guard is averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Curtis Scriven, So., Gulf
The sophomore is averaging 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers, along with 4.1 points over 13 games.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App