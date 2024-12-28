Vote: Who has been the North Suncoast High School Girls Basketball MVP so far in 2024-25?
With the 2024-25 regular season in Florida high school girls basketball reaching Christmas break, which players have put themselves in the conversation for the MVP of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best players from the area who have guided their teams to success with their performance this winter.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the MVP so far for this 2024-25 Florida North Suncoast high school girls basketball season.
Here are the nominations. Voting concludes Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Annalise de Beer, Jr., Seven Rivers Christian
So far the junior has had a fantastic season for the 6-3 Warriors, averaging 20.9 points and 14.7 rebounds along with 3.3 assists and 4.7 steals.
Deslynn Nickell, Sr., Cypress Creek
She has led the Coyotes to a 5-4 record, averaging 19.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 4.6 steals.
Lauren Lee, Sr., River Ridge
The Knights are 9-3 with the senior averaging 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks.
Bryleigh Florio, Jr., Lecanto
The junior is averaging 15.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals while knocking down 29 3-pointers, leading the Panthers to a 6-4 record.
Demi Williamson, So., Citrus
The sophomore has been a bright spot despite the Hurricanes starting 4-8, averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 6.9 steals while hitting 12 3-pointers.
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
In her first season the freshman has shined for the 6-3 Gators, nearly averaging a triple-double at 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 steals.
Joelys Rodriguez, So., Weeki Wachee
The Hornets are off a 9-2 start, with the sophomore averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 5.3 steals with 15 3-pointers made.
Dayla Christopher, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals, she has been pivotal in the Wildcats beginning the season at 9-2.
Priya Jacobs, Sr., Mitchell
She’s nearly averaging a double-double at 10.5 points and 9.9 rebounds, with five double-doubles in 12 games as the Mustangs are 10-2.
Tennae Cabral, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
The senior is averaging 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks to lead the Bulls to a 5-5 record.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App