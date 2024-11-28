Vote: Who Has Made The Top High School Football Play Of 2024 via Andy V?

Wow 🤯 @taj_barnes6 connects with @PompilusChris2 on this 27-yard touchdown connection!



The Raiders are looking to start 7-0 for the first time since 2011 👀@GCHSRaiders 21, @FootballSebring 17, 4th Q 1:14 pic.twitter.com/cg8R5zPhHf