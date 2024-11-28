Vote: Who Has Made The Top High School Football Play Of 2024 via Andy V?
There's so many sensational plays made throughout the course of a high school football season and we wish we could catch them all.
Our high school sports reporter, Andy Villamarzo, has been all over the Sunshine State and little bit of time in South Georgia, seeing high school football action. We've compiled 10 plays so far from the games he's seen to this point and ask you, which play is the best?
Voting closes on December 15th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
1. Venice's Dorien Irving-Jones' game-winner in OT over Miami Northwestern
In just Teddy Bridgewater's second game as head coach of Miami Northwestern, Venice went to overtime and sophomore Dorien Irving-Jones would score the game-winning touchdown.
2. Cocoa's Brady Hart drops it right into the bucket for Jayvon Boggs
Many folks are still scratching their head on how Cocoa's Brady Hart (Michigan commit) somehow connected with wide receiver Jayvon Boggs (UCF commit) on 16-yard touchdown pass in a loss to Venice during the regular season.
3. Manatee's Torey Gilley climbs the ladder for a catch
Going up for a catch is difficult enough, but Manatee's Torey Gilley did it on a corner pass from quarterback Andrew Heidel in a regular season win over Pinellas Park. Gilley essentially catches the ball on the head of the would-be Patriots' defender.
4. Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs hits Chase Hinshaw for a ridiculous grab
Good defense, better offense. That was the case when Lake Mary quarterback Noah Grubbs (Notre Dame commit) found wide receiver Chase Hinshaw on a 24-yard touchdown grab against rival Sanford Seminole.
5. Glades Central's Chris Pompilus scores the go-ahead touchdown
Glades Central hadn't gone 7-0 since 2011, but the clutch pass-catching ability of Chris Pompilus made that happen. The senior wide receiver scored what became the go-ahead touchdown from quarterback Taj Barnes in the Raiders' win over Sebring.
6. Largo's Anthony Harris Jr. scores the game-winner in incredible fashion
The unthinkable became reality for Largo when Anthony Harris Jr. hauled in from quarterback Xavier Phillips lifted the Packers to an improbable playoff win over Palmetto in a region quarterfinal.
7. Plant's Darryon Williams opens the playoffs with a bang
Any better way to open up the FHSAA playoffs than a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown? Florida State commit Darryon Williams took one back to the house in Plant's 45-7 win over Bartow in the region quarterfinals.
8. Jones' Dereon Coleman somehow finds Larry Miles for a TD
Miami Hurricanes fans have to be excited for the future and Dereon Coleman, a UM commit, is another reason why. Coleman against Kissimmee Osceola rolls to his right and throws a 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Larry Miles.
9. Lake Wales' freshman Kaneilius Purdy finds a way to get his feet in for a touchdown
Lake Wales' freshman Kaneilius Purdy has become a pretty good player his first year of varsity football. He shows off his ability on this nifty touchdown grab in a playoff loss to Vanguard.
10. Valdosta's Todd Robinson tight ropes a TD pass to Prince Jean
Georgia commitment Todd Robinson rolls to his right and zips a pass to wide receiver Prince Jean, who makes a spectacular grab in the back of the endzone for a touchdown.
