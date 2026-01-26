Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Jan. 26, 2026
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players continue to light up the scoreboard this season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 19-24, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 12-17, 2026: Orlando Christian Prep PG Josh Theus
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 1, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Donovan Williams, G, Oak Ridge
UCF signee had 15 points, including four dunks, to lead the Pioneers past Orange County rival Evans, 55-48, in the inaugural Chocolate Thunder Classic.
Dewayne Dixon, F, Evans
The 6-foot-10 senior recorded 17 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots in a close loss to Oak Ridge.
James Daniels, PG/SG, Seminole
Senior had 19 points and five rebounds to guide the Seminoles past Jones, 55-52.
Robert Oskarsson, SG/PG, Lake Highland Prep
Senior pumped in 17 points to march the Highlanders past Timber Creek, 81-47, in the Kalyn High Master’s Classic.
Alex DiPaolo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-6 senior had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Eagles past True North Classical Academy, 54-48.
Dhani Miller, SG, Montverde Academy
Talented senior had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists to guide the nationally ranked Eagles past Sunrise Christian Academy, 82-65, in the Nike EYBL Scholastic play Air Capital Hoopfest in Wichita, Kansas.
Jack Clark, G, Winter Springs
Senior poured in 26 points, including the buzzer-beater, to power the Bears past Innovation, 60-59.
Antravius Neal, F, University High (Orlando)
The 6-3 senior had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead the Cougars past Colonial, 71-39.
Lamar Lee, G, Kissimmee Liberty
The junior exploded for 36 points, seven rebounds and seven steals to power the Chargers past Ocala Vanguard, 93-51.
Mateo Medina, G, Geneva School
Junior had 24 points to march the Knights past Faith Christian, 81-61.
Carlos Naranjo, SG/SF, Innovation
Sophomore poured in 28 points and had four rebounds and four steals in a 78-65 loss to New Smyrna Beach.
Carter Campbell, G, City of Life Christian
Junior had 23 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 58-53 overtime win against Spruce Creek.
Beegie Gordon, G, Mainland
The 6-3 senior recorded 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and hauled down seven rebounds to guide the Buccaneers past Timber Creek, 85-53.
Emmanuel Martin, F, Port Orange Atlantic
Junior had 11 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to propel the Sharks past Seminole, 59-47.
Caden Newton, G, Palm Bay
Senior had 22 points, three rebounds and three steals to lead the Pirates past DME Academy Gold, 82-42.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
