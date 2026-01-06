Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Jan. 6, 2026
Central Florida boys’ basketball teams finished out 2025 with a flourish and then tipped off 2026 with some impressive performances.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 29-Jan. 3, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 21-27, 2025: Leesburg G/W Angelo Moton.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Max Simmons, SG/PG, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior scored 24 points to lead the Royals past Divine Savior, 62-61, on the final day of the Sun Bash Tampa Bay Tournament.
Donovan Williams, G, Oak Ridge
The 6-foot-3 senior and UCF signee pumped in 23 points to guide the Pioneers past St. Petersburg, 59-53, on the final day of the Sun Bash Tampa Bay Tournament.
James Nowells, SG, Olympia
The junior scored 25 points to march the Titans past Tampa Catholic, 65-62, on the second day of the Sun Bash Tampa Bay Tournament.
Samuel Perez, PG, City of Life Christian
Senior recorded 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists in an 81-52 victory against Trinity Prep.
Jayden Aristile, G, Seminole
Senior had 21 points and five steals to lead the Seminoles past Englewood, 82-31.
Isaiah Pina, PF/C, South Lake
Senior erupted for 27 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and three steals to guide the Eagles past Gainesville St. Francis Catholic Academy, 72-49.
DeAndre’ Curate, G, Mount Dora Christian
Senior pumped in 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals to power the Bulldogs past Crescent City, 62-32.
Kyle Blair, PF, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-10 junior exploded for 27 points in a 69-56 victory against St. Petersburg on the second day of the Sun Bash Tampa Bay Tournament.
Carter Oden, PG/G, Oviedo
Junior erupted for 32 points, including eight 3-pointers, and added two rebounds and five assists to muscle the Lions past Parrish Community, 71-66.
Will Ryan, PG/SG, Winter Park
Star senior scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats past Spruce Creek, 52-36.
Steffon Radcliff, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
The super sophomore had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals to power the Panthers past Space Coast, 76-41.
RJ Ingram, PG/SG, Lake Highland Prep
Senior recorded 26 points and six rebounds to march the Highlanders past Cardinal Gibbons, 82-55, in the championship game of the Bishop Verot Holiday Hoopfest in Fort Myers.
Joell Rios, G/W, Eau Gallie
Junior had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and added four rebounds, two assists and five steals to steer the Commodores past Kissimmee Gateway, 62-53.
Beegie Gordon, SG/PG, Mainland
Star senior had 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and added four rebounds to lead the Buccaneers past Evans, 63-61, in a Central Florida showdown.
