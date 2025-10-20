Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 20, 2025
Central Florida high school football players were a big hit once again as the 2025 regular season concluded Week 9 action.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 27 athletes for games played Oct. 16-18, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 9-11, 2025: Kissimmee Gateway RB Nydrell Thigpen.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 26. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Damian Moore, RB, Edgewater
Star senior rumbled for more than 100 yards and four touchdowns to guide the Eagles past Dr. Phillips, 35-6, in a battle of district champions.
Leandro Gutierrez, LB/LS/RB, Hagerty
One of Seminole County’s best all-around athletes rushed 16 times for 83 yards, caught four passes for 30 yards and two TDs, and made three tackles to power the Huskies past Mount Dora, 37-21.
Amar’e Johson, RB/OLB, Bishop Moore
Senior rushed 25 times for 156 yards and four TDs to help the unbeaten Hornets (8-0) beat Tavares, 54-33, and capture the Class 3A, District 6 title.
Tamauri Collins, RB, Tavares
Junior ran 27 times for 278 yards and three TDs in a hard-fought loss to Bishop Moore.
Bryce Anthony Oraine Williams, ATH, St. Cloud
Senior turned in a superb performance, catching seven passes for 135 yards and returning two interceptions for a total of 105 yards and two TDs to help the Bulldogs defeat Tohopekaliga, 44-21, and capture the Class 7A, District 10 title.
Sam Johnson, QB, Boone
Senior completed 7 of 13 passes for 155 yards and four TDs to guide the Braves past Colonial, 58-0.
Jahmari Hammonds, RB/FS, Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee)
Fantastic freshman rushed 21 times for 238 yards and five TDs and made six tackles to lead the Eagles past Boca Raton Christian, 71-42.
Li’darious Pryor, RB/MLB, Evans
Star senior ran 25 times for 271 yards and two TDS to march the Trojans past Lake Mary, 40-14.
Ayden Pouncey, FS/CB, Winter Park
The Notre Dame commit turned in another stellar performance, rushing 10 times for 168 yards and one TD, catching eight passes for 134 yards and a score, and returning a kickoff 90 yards for a TD to power the Wildcats past Ocoee, 39-28.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Talented junior passed for 106 yards and a TD and rushed for 44 yards and three scores to help the Eagles soar past East Ridge, 49-35.
Joseph Tesoriero, CB/WR, Lake Brantley
Junior returned a punt for a TD to march the Patriots past University High (Orlando), 58-0.
DJ Hicks, WR, Jones
Senior caught five passes for 164 yards and two TDs to power the Tigers past Wekiva, 56-0.
Jakai Pratt, DB, Kissimmee Osceola
Junior made four tackles and returned two fumbles for TDs to lead the Kowboys past Apopka, 50-7.
Nolan Turner, OLB/RB, West Orange
Senior made 11 tackles, including eight solo and two for loss, to march the Warriors past Olympia, 48-0.
Anthony Gay III, WR/SB, Seminole
Senior rushed 13 times for 100 yards and one TD and caught seven passes for 75 yards to lead the Seminoles past Spruce Creek, 16-10, in overtime.
Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo
Junior completed 11 of 14 passes for 154 yards and three TDs to power the Lions past University High (Orange City), 55-7.
Jace Payne, QB/FS, New Smyrna Beach
Sophomore completed 6 of 7 passes for 150 yards and two TDs and ran 14 times for 54 yards to propel the Barracudas past Deltona, 26-7, in a Class 4A, District 6 game.
Owen Albert, ATH, Daytona Beach Father Lopez
Freshman returned a punt 53 yards for a TD and a kickoff 53 yards for another score to power the Green Wave past Halifax Academy, 54-6.
Sebastian Johnson, QB, Mainland
Star senior completed 13 of 19 passes for 238 yards and two TDs and ran two times for 12 yards and a score to lift the Buccaneers past Heritage, 33-6.
Michael Gonzalez, Jr., Rockledge
Junior caught 12 passes for 224 yards and four TDs to lead the Raiders past Deltona Pine Ridge, 41-24, in a Class 4A, District 6 game.
Alain Adams, RB/MLB, Merritt Island
Junior rushed for two touchdowns to power the Mustangs past Titusville, 31-28, in a Class 3A, District 8 game,
Noah Flores, RB/SS/WR, Melbourne Central Catholic
Junior rushed 15 times for 151 yards and two TDs, caught two passes for 27 yards and returned a kickoff for another score to guide the Hustlers past Orlando Christian Prep, 38-14.
Keelan Gonzalez, K, Cocoa
Junior made field goals from 30 and 39 yards out and converted three extra-point kicks to power the Tigers past The Villages Charter, 27-6, in a Class 2A, District 6 game.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
Oregon commit ran for a TD and threw for two scores to propel the Commodores past Palm Bay, 56-6, in a Class 3A, District 8 game.
Kadyn Thomas, WR/CB, Space Coast
Junior caught five passes for 72 yards and returned an interception 70 yards for a TD to lead the Vipers past The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach), 47-14.
Eric Nelson, QB, Viera
Senior tallied 255 total yards and three TDs to guide the Hawks past Daytona Beach Seabreeze, 41-14.
Efrem White, ATH, Vero Beach
Senior completed 17 of 26 passes for 271 yards and two TDs and rushed 14 times for 116 yards and a score to lead the Indians past Pahokee, 53-14.
