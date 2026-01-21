Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Jan. 21, 2026
Central Florida girls’ basketball teams are lighting up the scoreboard as the 2025-26 season heads into late January.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 12-17, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Jan. 25. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 5-10, 2026: Montverde Academy F Jamila Ray.
Slowane Delisnor, G, First Academy-Leesburg
Sophomore pulled off a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals in a 45-29 loss to Geneva School.
Kendall Perry, F, Montverde Academy
The 5-foot-11 senior had 16 points, three rebounds and six assists to guide the Eagles past Academy of Central Florida National, 70-42.
Joba Oyedeji, SF, Windermere Prep
The 6-foot-1 sophomore poured in 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for a near double-double to lead the Lakers past Cardinal Mooney, 76-43.
Sarah Jean, SF, Oak Ridge
Junior had 16 points, including two 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Pioneers past Cypress Creek, 62-42.
Anai Braxton, G, Foundation Academy
The eighth-grader had 15 points, five points and three assists in a 47-34 victory against Lakeland Christian.
Sophia Leopoldino, G, Faith Christian
Talented eighth-grader erupted for 24 points and 10 assists for a double-double and added nine steals to power the Lions past Freedom (Orlando), 72-49.
Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
The super sophomore poured in 24 points and added five rebounds and five steals to lead the Panthers past rival Kissimmee Osceola, 65-22.
Leila Bryant, POS, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Fantastic freshman had 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals to power the Tigers past Orange County power Bishop Moore, 53-49.
Jules Anderson, SF, Lake Howell
Junior exploded for 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and five rebounds and eight assists to guide the Silverhawks past Spruce Creek, 82-42.
Dakeria Brown, PG, Eustis
Senior had 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals to power the Panthers past Leesburg, 55-52, in a Lake County showdown.
Jaz Robles, PG, South Lake
Stellar senior erupted for 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and had five rebounds, eight assists and five steals to lead the Eagles past Lake Nona, 44-37.
Analia Santana, PG/SG, Boone
Sophomore exploded for 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, three assists and five steals to guide the Braves past Freedom (Orlando), 67-10.
Cherish Risbrook, SF, Colonial
Senior had 19 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the Grenadiers past Wekiva, 66-47.
Lillian Mathis, C/PF, Bishop Moore
The 6-2 sophomore had 16 points and eight rebounds to speed the Hornets past Wildwood, 52-45.
Yanneris Peralta, G/F, East Ridge
Junior recorded 16 points and four steals to lead the Knights past Mount Dora, 44-19.
Erryn Moffett, G/F, West Shore
Junior exploded for 31 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and four steals to power the Wildcats past Melbourne, 59-49.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
