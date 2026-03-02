Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - March 2, 2026
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball teams are making history, with multiple schools advancing to the FHSAA state semifinals.
We looked at schools in several counties and nominated six athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for performances in regional finals and other games played Feb. 23-28, 2026.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 16-21, 2026: Bayside SF Carleyssia Wallace.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 8. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Valeria Munoz, G, Lake Highland Prep
Senior exploded for 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and five steals to march the Highlanders past Tampa Catholic, 57-52, in the Class 3A, Region 2 final and into the Final Four on March 9 against Bolles.
Gabriella Fortius, SF/PF, Ocoee
Senior erupted for 17 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Knights past Colonial, 51-28, in the Class 7A, Region 1 final and into the Final Four on March 13 against longtime power Winter Haven.
Kylee Trent, G, Bishop Moore
Fantastic freshman had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and six steals to guide the Hornets past Eustis, 56-20, in the Class 4A, Region 2 final and into the Final Four against Booker on March 10.
Ashlynn Day, PG, Kissimmee Gateway
Super sophomore continued her torrid play with 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added six assists and three steals to power the Panthers past New Smyrna Beach, 61-51, in the Class 5A, Region 2 final and into the Final Four on March 11 against Booker T. Washington.
Breyanna Blount, C, Orlando Christian Prep
Scored 15 points to march the Warriors past North Tampa Christian Academy, 68-51, in the Class 1A, Region 2 final and into the Final Four on March 5 against Seacrest Country Day.
Mia-Elle Lieverst, F, Montverde Academy
The 6-foot-1 junior forward scored 19 points to guide the Eagles past the Academy of Central Florida, 83-62, in their regular-season finale.
