Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Jan. 7, 2026

Central Florida girls’ basketball teams closed 2025 and tipped off 2026 in style.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated nine athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 29, 2025 – Jan. 3, 2026.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 22-27: Montverde C Jayla Forbes.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Aaliyah Figueroa, SF/F, Bishop Moore
Junior scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds and two assists to guide the Hornets past North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.), 59-50.
Makayla Bell, SG/PG/SF, Wekiva
Star senior recorded 21 points and five assists to lead the Mustangs past Lake Howell, 67-58.
Brakayla Anderson, G, Orlando Christian Prep
Senior erupted for 22 points, including three 3-pointers, and two assists to march the Warriors past Palmer Trinity, 59-53.
Sarah Jean, SF, Oak Ridge
Junior had 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and three steals to guide the Pioneers past North Miami, 70-49.
Sophia Leopoldino, G, Faith Christian
Fantastic eighth-grader poured in 26 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 56-50 loss to First Coast.
Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Freshman exploded for 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to power the Tigers past Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.), 79-65.
Halyn Hargis, PG/SG, Satellite
Super sophomore had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to guide the Scorpions past DeLand, 48-37.
Yaneyla Pedraza, PG/SG, Colonial
Junior erupted for 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Iniya Reddicks, SG/W, New Smyrna Beach
Junior had 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and had four rebounds and four steals to propel the Barracudas past Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.), 47-42.
