High School

Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Jan. 7, 2026

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance for the week of Dec. 29, 2025-Jan. 3, 2026

Jeff Gardenour

Orlando Christian Prep guard Brakayla Anderson (2) had 22 points, including three 3-pointers, and two assists to march the Warriors past Palmer Trinity, 59-53.
Central Florida girls’ basketball teams closed 2025 and tipped off 2026 in style.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated nine athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 29, 2025 – Jan. 3, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 22-27: Montverde C Jayla Forbes.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Aaliyah Figueroa, SF/F, Bishop Moore

Junior scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds and two assists to guide the Hornets past North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.), 59-50.

Makayla Bell, SG/PG/SF, Wekiva

Star senior recorded 21 points and five assists to lead the Mustangs past Lake Howell, 67-58.

Brakayla Anderson, G, Orlando Christian Prep

Senior erupted for 22 points, including three 3-pointers, and two assists to march the Warriors past Palmer Trinity, 59-53.

Sarah Jean, SF, Oak Ridge

Junior had 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and three steals to guide the Pioneers past North Miami, 70-49.

Sophia Leopoldino, G, Faith Christian

Fantastic eighth-grader poured in 26 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 56-50 loss to First Coast.

Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Freshman exploded for 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to power the Tigers past Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.), 79-65.

Halyn Hargis, PG/SG, Satellite

Super sophomore had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to guide the Scorpions past DeLand, 48-37.

Yaneyla Pedraza, PG/SG, Colonial

Junior erupted for 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Iniya Reddicks, SG/W, New Smyrna Beach

Junior had 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and had four rebounds and four steals to propel the Barracudas past Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.), 47-42.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962

Published
Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

