Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – April 13, 2026

Central Florida high school softball players are stepping to the plate in the final weeks of the 2026 regular season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played April 6-11, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 30-April 4, 2026: Geneva School INF Jazlyn Rodriguez.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 19, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Carson Roden, P, Eustis

Star senior pitched a complete-game, no-hitter, striking out 11, to power the Panthers past University High (Orange City), 3-0.

Erika Longo, UTIL, Lake Minneola

Went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI to guide the Hawks past Tavares, 19-1.

Shyanne Marble, C/CF, Ocoee

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI to march the Knights past University High (Orlando), 19-2.

Kaitlyn Caruso, UTIL, Deltona

Senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Wolves past Lyman, 10-2.

Abigail Hooper, UTIL, Winter Springs

Junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI to power the Bears past Timber Creek, 13-3.

Maryn Neely, 2B, Horizon

Super sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and one RBI to guide the Hawks past Olympia, 8-1.

Makiah Palacio, UTIL, South Lake

Senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lift the Eagles past Foundation Academy, 12-2.

Ensley Smid, OF/P, West Orange

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI to march the Warriors past Windermere, 11-7.

Rylee Lyon, UTIL, Real Life Christian

Went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI in a 9-2 victory against The First Academy-Leesburg.

Giuliana Rodriguez-Fernandez, UTIL, Innovation

Stellar sophomore went 5-for-6 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulls past Olympia, 17-16.

Amaris Sierra, UTIL, Pine Ridge

Went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI to guide the Panthers check past Crescent City, 13-9.

Allison Smith, P, Freedom (Orlando)

Junior struck out a whopping 17 batters and walked just one to pick up the complete-game win, and ripped two hits, scored four runs and drove in two more to march the Patriots past University High (Orlando), 12-1.

Bella Smith, C/INF, Cornerstone Charter

Eighth-grader went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI to guide the Ducks past Lake Minneola, 10-1.

Ava Solberg, INF, Boone

Junior went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI to lead the Braves past Olympia, 8-2.

Emma Hartung, UTIL, Trinity Prep

Went 5-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI to march the Saints past Cocoa Beach, 15-5.

Kaitlyn Halley, OF, East Ridge

Senior smacked two doubles and a triple, scored three runs and drove in three more to lead the Knights past Schoolhouse Prep, 16-0.

Ella Goldberg, UTIL, Windermere Prep

Talented seventh-grader went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI to guide the Lakers past Southwest Florida Christian, 9-8.

Addison Balavender, P, Melbourne

Fantastic freshman struck out nine to pick up the complete-game, eight-inning 6-5 win against Coral Springs Charter in a matchup of two of Florida’s best teams.

Izzy Gambill, P/2B/1B, Eau Gallie

Star senior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to propel the Commodores past St. Mary’s (Lancaster, N.Y.), 10-2.

Arianna Vega, SS/2B, Viera

Fearless freshman went 3-for-5 with one run scored and one RBI to lift the Hawks past St. Mary’s, 15-5.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962