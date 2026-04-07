Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – April 6, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball players made plenty of memories during Easter Week this year.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played March 30-April 4, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Melbourne LHP Sean Gates.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., April 12, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Dylan Arroyo, 3B/SS/LF, Tohopekaliga

Star senior exploded for four hits, including two doubles and a home run, and one RBI to power the Tigers past Celebration, 13-3.

Carter Reis, UTIL, Orlando Christian Prep

Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and three RBI to march the Warriors past Legacy Charter, 15-5.

Oliver Dugan, P/UTIL, Lake Highland Prep

Went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI to march the Highlanders past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 6-4.

Lucas Ostolaza, RHP, Lake Brantley

Junior struck out nine and walked none in six innings to pick up the win and lead the Patriots past Lake Howell, 6-1.

Reggie Manzano, UTIL Windermere Prep

Sophomore went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to guide the Lakers past Lake Buena Vista, 15-6.

Nick Wolsonovich, OF/RHP, Bishop Moore

Star senior smashed two home runs and drove in three runs to propel the Hornets past Weeki Wachee, 8-3.

Isaias Torres, P, Hagerty

Stellar sophomore struck out 11 and walked only one in 6 2/3 innings to power the Huskies past crosstown rival Oviedo, 1-0.

Jacob Gilmer, UTIL, Trinity Prep

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBI to march the Saints past Orlando Christian Prep, 10-4.

Colson May, P/OF, Lake Minneola

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Hawks past Leesburg, 15-0.

Max Sakala, SS/3B/RHP, Orangewood Christian

Junior struck out six in five innings to help the Rams charge past Winter Park, 11-1.

Anthony Unruh, 1B/OF/P, Freedom (Orlando)

The 6-foot-3 senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI to march the Patriots past Colonial, 9-2.

Morgan Corder, 1B/RHP, Spruce Creek

Junior struck out five and allowed no hits in 1 2/3 innings to pick up the win and went 1 for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Hawks past Seabreeze, 5-4.

Brayden Thorn, RHP/INF, Deltona

Junior went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI to power the Wolves past Port Orange Atlantic, 6-2.

Reilley Oglageo, 1B/LHP, Deltona Trinity Christian

Star senior struck out seven and allowed just two hits in 5 1/3 innings and went 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI to guide the Eagles past Lake Mary Prep, 2-0.

Johnny Hemel, INF, Melbourne

Junior went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, one run scored and two RBI to power the Bulldogs past Rockledge, 6-3, in eight innings.

Kayden Jaquez, SS/UTIL, Eau Gallie

Junior went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Cocoa Beach, 17-16.

Noah Ott, P, Satellite

Sophomore pitched a no-hitter and struck out four through two innings of relief to pick up the win and lead the Scorpions past Viera, 5-4, in a Brevard County showdown.

Trey Slavik, SS/2B, Viera

Talented junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and one RBI to guide the Hawks past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 7-1, in eight innings.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962