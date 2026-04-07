Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – April 7, 2026
Central Florida high school softball players proved strong and resilient during Easter Week.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 26 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played March 30-April 4, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 23-28, 2026: Lake Howell UTIL Ashlyn Ruscitti.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 12, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
McKenna Hawley, P, Trinity Prep
Struck out nine in three innings to pick up the win in a 15-0 victory against Central Florida Christian Academy.
Reagan Watkins, UTIL, Orangewood Christian
Senior went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI to power the Rams past Pine Ridge, 20-0.
Nevaeh Williams, P/1B, Montverde Academy
Stellar senior struck out eight and allowed five hits in six innings to pick up the win in a 3-2 victory against IMG Academy.
Jazlyn Rodriguez, INF, Geneva School
Eighth-grader went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI to march the Knights past Manalapan, 14-3.
Sasha Do, UTIL, Olympia
Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI to lead the Titans past Colonial, 17-1.
Emmi Bowman, CF/C, Mount Dora Christian
Senior went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI to power the Bulldogs past Leesburg, 14-0.
Mary Czachorowski, 2B/P, West Orange
Senior struck out six in a complete-game shutout, leading the Warriors past Windermere High, 1-0.
Maria Santiago, P, Tohopekaliga
Picked up the complete-game win, striking out seven with only two walks, to power the Tigers past Merritt Island, 2-1.
Addison Ganus, P, Mount Dora
Senior went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI and pitched a complete-game, four-inning shutout, to speed the Hurricanes past Leesburg, 15-0.
Dalilah Taylor, P, Eustis
Junior went 3-for-3 with a home run, five runs scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past Umatilla, 17-8.
Bella Ortiz, RHP/1B, Hagerty
Fantastic freshman struck out nine in four innings to power the Huskies past Geneva School, 3-1.
Kendall Deitch, P/C/3B, Cypress Creek
Exceptional ninth-grader went 4-for-5 with a double, two triples, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Bears past Colonial, 17-10.
Riley Winters, P, Foundation Academy
Picked up the complete-game win, striking out seven and walking only one, and went 2-for-4 with one RBI to power the Lions past Davenport, 9-2.
Zoe Sheffield, UTIL, South Lake
Junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 12-5.
Lexi Figueroa, UTIL, Poinciana
Exploded for four hits, including a double, and three RBI to lead the Eagles past Celebration, 12-1.
Lauren Compton, RHP/2B, Lake Brantley
Georgia Southern commit struck out nine in a complete-game shutout to march the Patriots past Winter Springs, 3-0, in a Seminole County showdown.
Allison Curtis, P/UTIL, Lake Buena Vista
Super sophomore fanned 10 batters to pick up the complete-game win and guide the Vipers past Freedom (Orlando), 8-2.
Katherine Sanchez, P, East River
Junior struck out a whopping 15 batters and walked only two in a complete-game 3-0 shutout of Ocoee.
Luna Taboas, SS/UTIL, The First Academy (Orlando)
Star senior went 4-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI to march the Royals past The Villages, 7-2.
Samanthalea Edwards, P, Kissimmee Osceola
Junior ripped three hits, scored a run and drove in a run, and struck out three in six innings to pick up the win to lead the Kowboys past Canterbury, 14-6.
Emily Fantone, P, DeLand
Went 2-for-3 with two RBI and pitched a two-hit, three-inning shutout, to power the Bulldogs past Flagler Palm Coast, 17-0.
Madison McCormick, P, University High (Orange City)
Fantastic freshman pitched a complete-game, three-hitter, striking out eight, and went 2-for-3 with a double to march the Titans past Lake Howell, 2-1.
Kay’la Jones, SS/UTIL/C, Deltona Trinity Christian
Fantastic freshman went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI to guide the Eagles past Orlando Christian Prep, 14-4.
Layna Ayala, C, Melbourne
FSU commit went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Cornerstone Charter, 9-4, in a Central Florida showdown.
Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie
Star senior scattered five hits in six innings, striking out two, to pick up the win in a huge 3-2 victory against Montverde Academy.
Shea Young, P/OF, Viera
Fantastic freshman pitched a six-inning, four-hitter, striking out four, to guide the Hawks past Astronaut, 5-0, in a Brevard County showdown.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962
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Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.