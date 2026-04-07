Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – April 7, 2026

Central Florida high school softball players proved strong and resilient during Easter Week.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 26 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played March 30-April 4, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 23-28, 2026: Lake Howell UTIL Ashlyn Ruscitti.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 12, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

McKenna Hawley, P, Trinity Prep

Struck out nine in three innings to pick up the win in a 15-0 victory against Central Florida Christian Academy.

Reagan Watkins, UTIL, Orangewood Christian

Senior went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI to power the Rams past Pine Ridge, 20-0.

Nevaeh Williams, P/1B, Montverde Academy

Stellar senior struck out eight and allowed five hits in six innings to pick up the win in a 3-2 victory against IMG Academy.

Jazlyn Rodriguez, INF, Geneva School

Eighth-grader went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI to march the Knights past Manalapan, 14-3.

Sasha Do, UTIL, Olympia

Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI to lead the Titans past Colonial, 17-1.

Emmi Bowman, CF/C, Mount Dora Christian

Senior went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI to power the Bulldogs past Leesburg, 14-0.

Mary Czachorowski, 2B/P, West Orange

Senior struck out six in a complete-game shutout, leading the Warriors past Windermere High, 1-0.

Maria Santiago, P, Tohopekaliga

Picked up the complete-game win, striking out seven with only two walks, to power the Tigers past Merritt Island, 2-1.

Addison Ganus, P, Mount Dora

Senior went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI and pitched a complete-game, four-inning shutout, to speed the Hurricanes past Leesburg, 15-0.

Dalilah Taylor, P, Eustis

Junior went 3-for-3 with a home run, five runs scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past Umatilla, 17-8.

Bella Ortiz, RHP/1B, Hagerty

Fantastic freshman struck out nine in four innings to power the Huskies past Geneva School, 3-1.

Kendall Deitch, P/C/3B, Cypress Creek

Exceptional ninth-grader went 4-for-5 with a double, two triples, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Bears past Colonial, 17-10.

Riley Winters, P, Foundation Academy

Picked up the complete-game win, striking out seven and walking only one, and went 2-for-4 with one RBI to power the Lions past Davenport, 9-2.

Zoe Sheffield, UTIL, South Lake

Junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 12-5.

Lexi Figueroa, UTIL, Poinciana

Exploded for four hits, including a double, and three RBI to lead the Eagles past Celebration, 12-1.

Lauren Compton, RHP/2B, Lake Brantley

Georgia Southern commit struck out nine in a complete-game shutout to march the Patriots past Winter Springs, 3-0, in a Seminole County showdown.

Allison Curtis, P/UTIL, Lake Buena Vista

Super sophomore fanned 10 batters to pick up the complete-game win and guide the Vipers past Freedom (Orlando), 8-2.

Katherine Sanchez, P, East River

Junior struck out a whopping 15 batters and walked only two in a complete-game 3-0 shutout of Ocoee.

Luna Taboas, SS/UTIL, The First Academy (Orlando)

Star senior went 4-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI to march the Royals past The Villages, 7-2.

Samanthalea Edwards, P, Kissimmee Osceola

Junior ripped three hits, scored a run and drove in a run, and struck out three in six innings to pick up the win to lead the Kowboys past Canterbury, 14-6.

Emily Fantone, P, DeLand

Went 2-for-3 with two RBI and pitched a two-hit, three-inning shutout, to power the Bulldogs past Flagler Palm Coast, 17-0.

Madison McCormick, P, University High (Orange City)

Fantastic freshman pitched a complete-game, three-hitter, striking out eight, and went 2-for-3 with a double to march the Titans past Lake Howell, 2-1.

Kay’la Jones, SS/UTIL/C, Deltona Trinity Christian

Fantastic freshman went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI to guide the Eagles past Orlando Christian Prep, 14-4.

Layna Ayala, C, Melbourne

FSU commit went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Cornerstone Charter, 9-4, in a Central Florida showdown.

Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie

Star senior scattered five hits in six innings, striking out two, to pick up the win in a huge 3-2 victory against Montverde Academy.

Shea Young, P/OF, Viera

Fantastic freshman pitched a six-inning, four-hitter, striking out four, to guide the Hawks past Astronaut, 5-0, in a Brevard County showdown.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962