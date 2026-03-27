Central Florida high school softball teams continue to put up some impressive numbers heading into April.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated six athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played March 16-21, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 16-21, 2026: Lake Brantley P/UTIL Lauren Compton.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 29, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Adriana Covino, UTIL, Eustis

Senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past The Villages, 11-2.

Ella Fleming, C, Eustis

Super sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 14-0 victory against St. Joseph Academy.

Layla Ayala, C, Melbourne

FSU commit went wild for the Bulldogs, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple, two home runs, two runs scored and six RBI in a 16-0 triumph against Heritage.

Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie

Senior pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout, and went 2-for-3 at the plate to steer the Commodores past Astronaut, 10-0.

Riley Miller, RHP/INF, Astronaut

Junior struck out seven in a complete-game win and went 1-for-4, helping the War Eagles fly past Space Coast, 9-5.

Lilly Rollinger, P, Melbourne Central Catholic

Junior went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI, and struck out four in four innings to lead the Hustlers past Rockledge, 13-2.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962





