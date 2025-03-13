Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school basketball Class 3A player of the year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Tuesday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 2A boys basketball player of the year.
Julius Miles, Freeport, Forward (Junior)
The 6'6 junior small forward averaged 27.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this season.
Ethan Sabec, Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Forward (Junior)
Sabec averaged 21.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season for the Warriors.
Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale), Guard (Senior)
The University of Cincinnati signee finished averaging 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
Brandon Bass Jr, Windermere Prep, Guard (Junior)
Bass averaged 20.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season for the Lakers.
Willie Piggot Jr, Tampa Catholic, Guard (Junior)
Piggot Jr. averaged 18.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season for the Crusaders.
Darius Livingston, Discovery, Guard (Senior)
The Robert Morris University signee finished the 2024-2025 season averaging 17.3 points and 2.1 assists per game for the Spartans.
Jerry Ashley, Bishop Verot, Forward (Senior)
Ashley finished the 2024-2025 season averaging 11.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season for the Vikings. Ashley recorded 14 double-doubles in 27 games played for the Vikings this season.
Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter, Forward (Senior)
Johnson averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season for the Griffins.
Myles Jones, Gateway Charter, Guard (Senior)
Jones averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season for the Griffins.
Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter, Guard (Senior)
Corbin averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for The Buffalo this season. Corbin also a key part of The Villages Charter's run to the Class 3A state championship game. He has signed to play college basketball at Daytona State College.