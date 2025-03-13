High School

Vote: Who is The 2024-2025 Florida High School Boys Basketball Class 3A Coach of The Year?

The 2024-2025 Florida High School Basketball season has officially concluded and High School on SI will be nominating 10 coaches from each classification as to who the fans think will be the player of the year

Ross Van De Griek

Villages Charter head coach Colt McDowell talks with an official asking why Forest didn t get a technical. The Villages Charter visited the Forest Wildcats Tuesday night, January 24, 2023 at Forest High School in Ocala, FL. The Wildcats defeated the Villages Buffalo 65-53. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2023 Oca Fhs Vs The Villages
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees for the Class 3A boys basketball coach of the year.

Cilk McSweeney, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale)

McSweeney led the Eagles to the No. 3 ranking in the nation this season, as well as finishing the 2024-2025 season with a 22-1 record.

Byron Shemwell, Andrew Jackson

Shemwell led the Tigers to the Final Four where they lost to The Villages Charter. The Tigers won a program record 28 games this season.

Colt McDowell, The Villages Charter

McDowell led The Villages Charter to the State Championship game coming up just short of winning the school's first-ever state title.

Bill Mallon, Cardinal Gibbons

Mallon led the Chiefs to their first Final Four appearance since 2015.

Charlie Ward, Florida State University High School

Ward led the Seminoles to their first 20-win season since 2022, where they won the Class 3A state championship.

RJ Jones, Gateway Charter

Jones led the Griffins to their third conseuctive 20-win season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Saint Andrew's.

Weedlens Beauvil, Discovery

Beauvil led the Spartans to their second consecutive 20-win season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to The Villages Charter.

Hossam Marquez, Gulliver Prep

Marquez led the Raiders to a 20-9 record this season and reached the regional finals before losing to Cardinal Gibbons.

Patrick Green, Newberry

Green led the Panthers to their most wins in program history (24) and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Florida State University High.

Ben Fratrik, Lake Highland Prep

Fratrik led the Highlanders to a 23-5 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Tampa Catholic.

