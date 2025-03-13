Vote: Who is The 2024-2025 Florida High School Boys Basketball Class 3A Coach of The Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees for the Class 3A boys basketball coach of the year.
Cilk McSweeney, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale)
McSweeney led the Eagles to the No. 3 ranking in the nation this season, as well as finishing the 2024-2025 season with a 22-1 record.
Byron Shemwell, Andrew Jackson
Shemwell led the Tigers to the Final Four where they lost to The Villages Charter. The Tigers won a program record 28 games this season.
Colt McDowell, The Villages Charter
McDowell led The Villages Charter to the State Championship game coming up just short of winning the school's first-ever state title.
Bill Mallon, Cardinal Gibbons
Mallon led the Chiefs to their first Final Four appearance since 2015.
Charlie Ward, Florida State University High School
Ward led the Seminoles to their first 20-win season since 2022, where they won the Class 3A state championship.
RJ Jones, Gateway Charter
Jones led the Griffins to their third conseuctive 20-win season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Saint Andrew's.
Weedlens Beauvil, Discovery
Beauvil led the Spartans to their second consecutive 20-win season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to The Villages Charter.
Hossam Marquez, Gulliver Prep
Marquez led the Raiders to a 20-9 record this season and reached the regional finals before losing to Cardinal Gibbons.
Patrick Green, Newberry
Green led the Panthers to their most wins in program history (24) and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Florida State University High.
Ben Fratrik, Lake Highland Prep
Fratrik led the Highlanders to a 23-5 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Tampa Catholic.