Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida High School Boys Basketball Class 5A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Monday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET; Here are the nominees for the Class 5A boys basketball coach of the year.
Dave Roca, Pembroke Pines Charter
Roca led the Jaguars to a 19-8 record this season and reached the regional finals before losing to eventual 5A champion Blanche Ely.
JR McNabb, Blanche Ely
McNabb led the Tigers to the Class 5A state championship which marked their 9th in school history and first since 2019.
Ben Wilson, Ponte Vedra
Wilson led the Sharks to the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season, reaching the state championship game before losing to Blanche Ely.
Traavis Chandler, Fleming Island
Chandler led the Golden Eagles to a 23-6 record this season and reached the regional semifinals.
Daron Huff, Leon (Tallahassee)
Huff led the Lions to a 20-8 record this season and reached the regional finals for the first time since 2018.
Frank Vilardi, Lecanto
Vilardi led the Panthers to a 26-4 record this season and reached the regional finals before their season came to an end against Leesburg.
Chris Blackwell, St. Petersburg
Blackwell led the Green Devils to an 18-12 record this season where they reached the Class 5A semifinals before losing to Blanche Ely.
Mike Barnes, Gainesville
Barnes led the Hurricanes to a 21-8 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Class 5A runner-up Ponte Vedra.
Dion Patterson, Countryside
Patterson led the Cougars to the regional final where they were just one win away from reaching the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Zach Camporese, New Smyrna Beach
Camporese led the Barracudas to their second 20-win season in the last three seasons. They will also return their top two leading scorers in 6'3 guard Tyler McKnight and 6'6 forward Owen McLaughlin.
