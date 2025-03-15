Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 3A player of the year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Wednesday, March 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 3A girls basketball player of the year.
Savanna Nicholson, Cardinal Gibbons, Guard (Senior)
Nicholson averaged 23.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 steals per game for the Chiefs this season. She is a hard-nosed defender where she gets into the passing lanes as well as having one of the quickest releases from behind the arc in the state.
Ellie Bross, Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Forward (Sophomore)
Bross averaged 22.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 4.8 steals per game this season for the Lady Warriors.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy, Guard (Junior)
The Florida State University softball commit is coming off her career-best in scoring where she averaged a team-high 20.3 points per game. She also is a pest on the defensive end of the floor where she averages nearly five steals per game.
Caroline Ward, Bishop Verot, Guard (Sophomore)
Ward averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game for the Lady Vikings this season.
Jade Jones, King's Academy, Forward (Senior)
The University of Houston commit averaged a double-double this season for the Lady Lions where she averaged 12.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney, Forward (Senior)
The University of Cincinnati signee finished her career on a high note where she led Cardinal Mooney to their first-ever state championship in school history. Barrett averaged 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season.
Madeline Mignery, Cardinal Mooney, Forward (Sophomore)
Mignery is a two-way player who played a huge role in the Lady Cougars run to the state title, where she averaged 16.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. Her size and physicality will continue to be a problem for the next two high school seasons where she is already receiving Power 4 offers.
Abby Knauff, Bolles (Jacksonville), Forward (Senior)
The University of North Florida commit led the Bulldogs to their first-ever Final Four appearance where she averaged 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.
Brielle George, King's Academy, Forward (Senior)
George averaged 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lions this season.
Delanie Doty, Somerset Academy Canyons, Guard (Sophomore)
Doty averaged 13.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Cougars reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history.
More From High School On SI
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App