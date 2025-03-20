Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 5A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school girls' basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Wednesday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 5A girls' basketball coach of the year.
Aisha Patrick, New Smyrna Beach
The second-year head coach led the Lady Barracudas to their first-ever state title in school history. New Smyrna Beach finished the 2024-2025 season with a 27-5 record.
Jazlynd Rollins, Gainesville
Rollins led the Lady Hurricanes to their first Final Four appearance since 1987. Gainesville finished the 2024-2025 season with a 17-9 record losing to New Smyrna Beach in the championship game.
Mike Progl, Port Charlotte
Progl led the Lady Pirates to the regional final before their season came to an end in the hands of 5A semifinalist Clearwater. Port Charlotte finished the 2024-2025 season with a record of 22-8.
Jade Brown, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola)
Brown led the Lady Wildcats to a 20-6 record this season and reached the regional final before having their season come to an end by 5A runner-up Gainesville.
Mark Ivy, Beachside (St. John's)
Ivy led the Lady Barracudas to a 14-10 record this season reaching the regional semifinals. The Barracudas also won their first district title in school history this season.
Justin Marino, Gateway (Kissimmee)
The eighth-year head coach led the Lady Panthers to a 20-7 record this season. They will also retain one of the state's leading scorers in freshman shooting guard Ashlynn Day who averaged a team-best 22.6 points per game this season.
Kindall Rivers, Jensen Beach
Rivers led the Lady Falcons to a 21-7 record this season reaching the regional semifinals before losing to Blanche Ely.
Hannah Kotzen, Clearwater
Kotzen led the Lady Tornadoes to a 18-10 record this season where they reached the Final Four before having their season come to an end by 5A champion New Smyrna Beach.
Joeyn Dearsman, River Ridge
Dearsman led the River Ridge Knights to a 20-9 record and reached the regional semifinals before having their season come to an end by 5A champion New Smyrna Beach.
Lawrence Hanna, Northeast (Oakland Park)
Hanna led the Lady Hurricanes to their first-ever Final Four appearance coming up just short in the semifinals to Gainesville. Northeast also won a program-record 28 games this season, including a stretch where they won 16 of their first 17 games to start the season.
