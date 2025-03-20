Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida High School Girls Basketball Class 5A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Wednesday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 5A girls basketball player of the year.
Ashlynn Day, Gateway (Kissimmee), Guard (Freshman)
The 5'8 freshman shooting guard finished third in Class 5A in scoring where she averaged 22.6 points per game. Day was also the team's leader in rebounds (10.3 per game) and steals (7.3 per game). She has been a starter on the varsity team for the last three years.
Olivia Olson, New Smyrna Beach, Forward (Senior)
The Marshall University signee is coming off winning the school's first-ever state championship in school history. Olson averaged 21.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Barracudas this season.
Shaw Summer, St. Petersburg, Guard (Freshman)
Summer averaged 19.2 points and 13.0 rebounds per game for the Green Devils this season.
Lilly Fultz, Gulf Coast (Naples), Guard (Senior)
Fultz averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game this season for the Sharks.
Kendall Kane, Beachside (St. John's), Guard (Senior)
The 5'11 senior guard averaged 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season for the Lady Barracudas. Kane was the focal point in their run to the regional semifinals as well as helping win the school's first district title in school history.
Jamison Cardwell, Gainesville, Forward (Senior)
The University of North Florida commit averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Lady Hurricanes, where they reached their first Final Four since 1987.
Iniya Reddicks, New Smyrna Beach, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'9 sophomore guard is coming off helping lead the Barracudas to their first-ever state title. Reddicks averaged 16.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.8 steals per game this season.
Morgan Cremen, Beachside (St. John's), Guard (Junior)
The 5'9 junior guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 steals per game this season.
Hailey Cohen, Port Charlotte, Guard (Senior)
The 5'9 senior guard had an emerging season for the Lady Pirates where she averaged 11.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.
Lauren Lee, River Ridge (New Port Richey), Forward (Senior)
The 6'2 senior small forward and NJIT signee averaged a double-double for the Lady Knights averaging 15.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.
