New Mexico (NMAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Quarterfinal Schedules - May 14, 2026
The 2026 New Mexico high school baseball playoffs continue with quarterfinals action for classes 2A through 5A on May 14.
The Class 1A bracket heads into semifinal action on May 14 beginning at 9:30 AM.
The Class 5A first round matchups were largely dominated by the favorites, with the higher seed sweeping in all but one series. No. 12 Las Cruces took down No. 5 Centennial with a series score of 2-0. The Bulldawgs beating the Hawks 1-0 and then 2-0 in consecutive games.
In Class 4A action, No. 1 seed Artesia cruised into the second round defeating Lovington soundly in both series games. Meanwhile, the No. 10 Bloomfield Bobcats upset the No. 7 Aztec Tigers sweeping their series. The Bobcats could be a team to lookout for as the bracket moves along.
High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all five classifications before the first pitch is thrown.
The 2026 NMAA state championship games begin on May 16th for all classifications at the Lobo Field at the University of New Mexico.
Full brackets for each classification are linked below.
2026 New Mexico (NMAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Quarterfinal Schedules, Scores
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 5A Baseball Championships
Quarterfinals - JRSKSC & LBF
Rio Rancho vs. Mayfield — 05/14, 4:00 PM
Las Cruces vs. Piedra Vista — 05/14, 7:00 PM
La Cueva vs. Carlsbad — 05/14, 4:00 PM
Eldorado vs. Cleveland — 05/14, 7:00 PM
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 4A Baseball Championships
Quarterfinals - JRSKSC
Artesia vs. St. Pius X — 05/14, 6:30 PM
Albuquerque Academy vs. Deming — 05/14, 3:30 PM
Santa Teresa vs. Hope Christian — 05/14, 1:00 PM
Bloomfield vs. Goddard — 05/14, 10:00 AM
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 3A Baseball Championships
Quarterfinals - JRSKSC
East Mountain vs. New Mexico Military Institute — 05/14, 3:30 PM
Sandia Prep vs. West Las Vegas — 05/14, 6:30 PM
St. Michael's vs. Cobre — 05/14, 9:30 AM
Ruidoso vs. Santa Fe Indian — 05/14, 12:30 PM
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 2A Baseball Championships
Quarterfinals - JRSKSC
Eunice vs. Texico — 05/14, 1:00 PM
Rehoboth Christian vs. Mesilla Valley Christian School — 05/14, 10:00 AM
Hozho Charter Academy vs. Oak Grove Classical — 05/14, 7:00 PM
Santa Rosa vs. Raton — 05/14, 4:00 PM
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 1A Baseball Championships
Semifinals - JRSKSC
Magdalena vs. Grady — 05/14, 12:30 PM
Logan vs. Gateway Christian — 05/14, 9:30 AM
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.