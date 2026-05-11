New Mexico (NMAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Quarterfinal Schedules - May 14, 2026

The 2026 New Mexico high school baseball playoffs continue with quarterfinals action for classes 2A through 5A on May 14.

The Class 1A bracket heads into semifinal action on May 14 beginning at 9:30 AM.

The Class 5A first round matchups were largely dominated by the favorites, with the higher seed sweeping in all but one series. No. 12 Las Cruces took down No. 5 Centennial with a series score of 2-0. The Bulldawgs beating the Hawks 1-0 and then 2-0 in consecutive games.

In Class 4A action, No. 1 seed Artesia cruised into the second round defeating Lovington soundly in both series games. Meanwhile, the No. 10 Bloomfield Bobcats upset the No. 7 Aztec Tigers sweeping their series. The Bobcats could be a team to lookout for as the bracket moves along.

High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all five classifications before the first pitch is thrown.

The 2026 NMAA state championship games begin on May 16th for all classifications at the Lobo Field at the University of New Mexico.

Full brackets for each classification are linked below.

2026 New Mexico (NMAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Quarterfinal Schedules, Scores

Quarterfinals - JRSKSC & LBF

Rio Rancho vs. Mayfield — 05/14, 4:00 PM

Las Cruces vs. Piedra Vista — 05/14, 7:00 PM

La Cueva vs. Carlsbad — 05/14, 4:00 PM

Eldorado vs. Cleveland — 05/14, 7:00 PM

Quarterfinals - JRSKSC

Artesia vs. St. Pius X — 05/14, 6:30 PM

Albuquerque Academy vs. Deming — 05/14, 3:30 PM

Santa Teresa vs. Hope Christian — 05/14, 1:00 PM

Bloomfield vs. Goddard — 05/14, 10:00 AM

Quarterfinals - JRSKSC

East Mountain vs. New Mexico Military Institute — 05/14, 3:30 PM

Sandia Prep vs. West Las Vegas — 05/14, 6:30 PM

St. Michael's vs. Cobre — 05/14, 9:30 AM

Ruidoso vs. Santa Fe Indian — 05/14, 12:30 PM

Quarterfinals - JRSKSC

Eunice vs. Texico — 05/14, 1:00 PM

Rehoboth Christian vs. Mesilla Valley Christian School — 05/14, 10:00 AM

Hozho Charter Academy vs. Oak Grove Classical — 05/14, 7:00 PM

Santa Rosa vs. Raton — 05/14, 4:00 PM

Semifinals - JRSKSC

Magdalena vs. Grady — 05/14, 12:30 PM

Logan vs. Gateway Christian — 05/14, 9:30 AM

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