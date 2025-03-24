Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 6A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school girls' basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A girls' basketball coach of the year.
Joel Bower, Bloomingdale
Bower led the Lady Bulls to their third Final Four appearance in the last four seasons. He also led the Lady Bulls to their first-ever state championship earlier this month with a 43-41 win over Miami Southridge.
Brandon Stewart, St. Thomas Aquinas
The first-year head coach taking over for four-time state champion Oliver Berens finished the 2024-2025 season with an 18-9 record. The Lady Raiders reached the regional semifinals before having their season come to an end by 6A runner-up Miami Southridge.
Jason Hughes, Tocoi Creek
Hughes led the Lady Toros to their first-ever Final Four appearance in school history before their season came to an end by 6A champion Bloomingdale.
Georgia Taylor, Martin County
The third-year head coach led Martin County to their most wins in a single-season in school history (22) as well as reaching the regional semifinals.
Jason Hively, Nova (Davie)
Hively led the Lady Titans to a 22-6 record this season where they reached the regional finals before losing to 6A runner-up Miami Southridge.
Stephanie Doctor, Miami Southridge
Doctor took over with just five games remaining in the regular season, led the Lady Spartans coming up just short in the Class 6A title game against Bloomingdale. The Spartans finished the 2024-2025 season with a 17-11 record.
Alex Hertenstein, Steinbrenner
The third-year head coach led the Lady Warriors to their first-ever Final Four appearance in school history. Steinbrenner also recorded a school-record for most wins in a single season (26) this season.
Lenlee Klusman, Lake Howell
The first-year head coach took over for Anna Lorenzano who re-signed following the 2023-2024 season after four seasons. Klusman led the Silverhawks to the Regional Semifinal before their season came to an end against 6A semifinalist Tocoi Creek.
Keegan Brace, Edgewater
The first-year head coach led the Lady Eagles to a 17-9 record and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Horizon.
Kirsten Clement, Bartram Trail
Clement led the Lady Bears to their most wins in a single-season since 2019. The Lady Bears reached the regional semifinals this season before their season came to an end against Niceville.
