Iowa High School Boys Track And Field Leaders

We are still weeks away from the state track and field meet in Iowa, but high school athletes around the state are starting to get outdoors to post times and leave marks.

High School on SI previously posted the leaders in Iowa high school track and field for the girls , so now, we head over to the boys. Just like with that one, the numbers below are from the Bound website and up-to-date as of April 3, 2026.

Iowa High School Boys Track And Field Event Leaders

100-Meter Dash

Connor Kunze, Nevada, 10.48

Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 10.52

Noah Ross, Ankeny Centennial, 10.61

Adam Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, 10.69

Deztin McMurrin, Waterloo West, 10.70

200-Meter Dash

Marcus Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls, 21.73

Zane Johnson, ADM, 21.90

Cauy Konz, Treynor, 22.08

Dawson Dougherty, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 22.09

Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, 22.10

400-Meter Dash

Drew Bennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 48.52

Harrison Mullens, Pella, 48.85

Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, 49.10

Will Bertrand, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 49.43

Gage Tucker, Bettendorf, 49.55

800-Meter Run

Brennen Hoyer, Cedar Falls, 1:53.72

AJ Willey, Bettendorf, 1:54.27

Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 1:54.44

Canaan Dunham, Pella, 1:54.73

Ayden Gabrielson, Waukee Northwest, 1:54.79

1600-Meter Run

Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 4:03.65

Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 4:04.33

Kuma Gutema, Sioux City North, 4:12.40

Logan Bleich, Gilbert, 4:14.67

Canaan Dunham, Pella, 4:15.92

3200-Meter Run

Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 8:59.49

Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 9:07.03

AJ Willey, Bettendorf, 9:08.52

Slader Buckheister, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9:08.54

Canaan Dunham, Pella, 9:12.27

110-Meter Hurdles

Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana, 13.92

Hayden Carlson, Ankeny, 14.07

Caiden Johnson, Pella, 14.16

Blake Ludwig, Waukee Northwest, 14.25

Miciah LeLaCheur, Valley, 14.30

400-Meter Hurdles

J.J. McDermott, Bettendorf, 54.42

Wil Pauli, Cedar Falls, 54.78

Jayden Jeter, Waukee, 54.92

Owen Von Ahsen, Benton, 54.92

Tate Marco, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 55.14

Long Jump

Rylan Peters, Waverly-Shell Rock, 23-8

Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 23-3

Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 22-11

Ezekiel Symonds, Independence, 22-10.5

Jamaul Richardson Willamsburg, 22-8

High Jump

Ajak Malual, Waukee, 6-9

Logan Athlerton, Norwalk, 6-8

Eli Patterson, Benton, 6-7

Miciah LeLaCheur, Valley, 6-6

Spencer Casey, Cascade, 6-5.5

Shot Put

Greyson Hartman, Washington, 67-3.5

Morgan Cooley, East Union, 59-11

Max Nevitt, Algona, 59-5.5

Carson Divis, Hinton, 57-6

Shem Mally, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 57-5.5

Discus

Greyson Hartman, Washington, 179-9

Aiden Curtis, Indianola, 179-2

Daxon Kiesau, Urbandale, 176-8

Colin Whitters, Iowa City West, 167-1

Reece Winery, Southeast Polk, 166-5

100-Meter Wheel Chair

Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 17.01

Eli Johnson, Bedford, 18.58

Josh Anderson, Washington, 20.45

Logan Shwery, Ankeny Centennial, 23.50

Ryan Stevenson, Pleasant Valley, 31.23

200-Meter Wheel Chair

Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 31.66

Eli Johnson, Bedford, 33.89

Issac Anderson, Washington, 37.32

Josh Anderson, Washington, 37.34

Logan Shwery, Ankeny Centennial, 49.04

400-Meter Wheel Chair

Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 1:06.30

Eli Johnson, Bedford, 1:10.74

Isaac Anderson, Washington, 1:13.78

Logan Shwery, Ankeny Centennial, 1:28.32

800-Meter Wheel Chair

Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 2:21.91

Eli Johnson, Bedford, 2:41.25

Josh Anderson, Washington, 3:01.66

Shot Put Wheel Chair

Ryan Stevenson, Pleasant Valley, 16-11

100-Meter Ambulatory

Carter Swanson, Hudson, 15.35

Daniel Villa, Waterloo East, 15.49

Leighton Pullin, Waterloo East, 19.72

Daniel Carr, Waterloo East, 22.97

200-Meter Ambulatory

Cameron McGraw, Alburnett, 30.86

Carter Swanson, Hudson, 32.19

400-Meter Ambulatory

Carter Swanson, Hudson, 1:14.41

4x100-Meter Relay

Gilbert, 42.21

Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42.61

Treynor, 42.70

Western Dubuque, 42.79

Waukee Northwest, 42.86

4x200-Meter Relay

Valley, 1:26.29

Clear Lake, 1:27.55

Waukee Northwest, 1:28.54

ADM, 1:28.60

Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:29.30

4x400-Meter Relay

Clear Lake, 3:20.37

Cedar Falls, 3:21.03

Waukee Northwest, 3:23.95

Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 3:24.10

Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3:24.62

4x800-Meter Relay

Waukee Northwest, 7:55.90

Cedar Falls, 7:57.36

Dallas Center-Grimes, 8:02.78

Johnston, 8:03.88

Unity Christian, 8:04.19

Sprint Medley Relay

Clear Creek-Amana, 1:34.37

Sibley-Ocheyedan, 1:35.17

Muscatine, 1:35.57

Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:35.76

Mount Vernon, 1:35.86

Distance Medley Relay

Ankeny Centennial, 3:26.51

Waukee Northwest, 3:30.23

Gilbert, 3:32.46

Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:33.16

Ankeny, 3:34.82

Shuttle Hurdle Relay