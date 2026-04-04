Iowa High School Boys Track And Field Leaders
We are still weeks away from the state track and field meet in Iowa, but high school athletes around the state are starting to get outdoors to post times and leave marks.
High School on SI previously posted the leaders in Iowa high school track and field for the girls, so now, we head over to the boys. Just like with that one, the numbers below are from the Bound website and up-to-date as of April 3, 2026.
Iowa High School Boys Track And Field Event Leaders
100-Meter Dash
- Connor Kunze, Nevada, 10.48
- Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 10.52
- Noah Ross, Ankeny Centennial, 10.61
- Adam Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, 10.69
- Deztin McMurrin, Waterloo West, 10.70
200-Meter Dash
- Marcus Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls, 21.73
- Zane Johnson, ADM, 21.90
- Cauy Konz, Treynor, 22.08
- Dawson Dougherty, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 22.09
- Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, 22.10
400-Meter Dash
- Drew Bennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 48.52
- Harrison Mullens, Pella, 48.85
- Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, 49.10
- Will Bertrand, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 49.43
- Gage Tucker, Bettendorf, 49.55
800-Meter Run
- Brennen Hoyer, Cedar Falls, 1:53.72
- AJ Willey, Bettendorf, 1:54.27
- Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 1:54.44
- Canaan Dunham, Pella, 1:54.73
- Ayden Gabrielson, Waukee Northwest, 1:54.79
1600-Meter Run
- Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 4:03.65
- Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 4:04.33
- Kuma Gutema, Sioux City North, 4:12.40
- Logan Bleich, Gilbert, 4:14.67
- Canaan Dunham, Pella, 4:15.92
3200-Meter Run
- Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 8:59.49
- Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 9:07.03
- AJ Willey, Bettendorf, 9:08.52
- Slader Buckheister, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9:08.54
- Canaan Dunham, Pella, 9:12.27
110-Meter Hurdles
- Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana, 13.92
- Hayden Carlson, Ankeny, 14.07
- Caiden Johnson, Pella, 14.16
- Blake Ludwig, Waukee Northwest, 14.25
- Miciah LeLaCheur, Valley, 14.30
400-Meter Hurdles
- J.J. McDermott, Bettendorf, 54.42
- Wil Pauli, Cedar Falls, 54.78
- Jayden Jeter, Waukee, 54.92
- Owen Von Ahsen, Benton, 54.92
- Tate Marco, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 55.14
Long Jump
- Rylan Peters, Waverly-Shell Rock, 23-8
- Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 23-3
- Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 22-11
- Ezekiel Symonds, Independence, 22-10.5
- Jamaul Richardson Willamsburg, 22-8
High Jump
- Ajak Malual, Waukee, 6-9
- Logan Athlerton, Norwalk, 6-8
- Eli Patterson, Benton, 6-7
- Miciah LeLaCheur, Valley, 6-6
- Spencer Casey, Cascade, 6-5.5
Shot Put
- Greyson Hartman, Washington, 67-3.5
- Morgan Cooley, East Union, 59-11
- Max Nevitt, Algona, 59-5.5
- Carson Divis, Hinton, 57-6
- Shem Mally, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 57-5.5
Discus
- Greyson Hartman, Washington, 179-9
- Aiden Curtis, Indianola, 179-2
- Daxon Kiesau, Urbandale, 176-8
- Colin Whitters, Iowa City West, 167-1
- Reece Winery, Southeast Polk, 166-5
100-Meter Wheel Chair
- Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 17.01
- Eli Johnson, Bedford, 18.58
- Josh Anderson, Washington, 20.45
- Logan Shwery, Ankeny Centennial, 23.50
- Ryan Stevenson, Pleasant Valley, 31.23
200-Meter Wheel Chair
- Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 31.66
- Eli Johnson, Bedford, 33.89
- Issac Anderson, Washington, 37.32
- Josh Anderson, Washington, 37.34
- Logan Shwery, Ankeny Centennial, 49.04
400-Meter Wheel Chair
- Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 1:06.30
- Eli Johnson, Bedford, 1:10.74
- Isaac Anderson, Washington, 1:13.78
- Logan Shwery, Ankeny Centennial, 1:28.32
800-Meter Wheel Chair
- Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 2:21.91
- Eli Johnson, Bedford, 2:41.25
- Josh Anderson, Washington, 3:01.66
Shot Put Wheel Chair
- Ryan Stevenson, Pleasant Valley, 16-11
100-Meter Ambulatory
- Carter Swanson, Hudson, 15.35
- Daniel Villa, Waterloo East, 15.49
- Leighton Pullin, Waterloo East, 19.72
- Daniel Carr, Waterloo East, 22.97
200-Meter Ambulatory
- Cameron McGraw, Alburnett, 30.86
- Carter Swanson, Hudson, 32.19
400-Meter Ambulatory
- Carter Swanson, Hudson, 1:14.41
4x100-Meter Relay
- Gilbert, 42.21
- Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42.61
- Treynor, 42.70
- Western Dubuque, 42.79
- Waukee Northwest, 42.86
4x200-Meter Relay
- Valley, 1:26.29
- Clear Lake, 1:27.55
- Waukee Northwest, 1:28.54
- ADM, 1:28.60
- Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:29.30
4x400-Meter Relay
- Clear Lake, 3:20.37
- Cedar Falls, 3:21.03
- Waukee Northwest, 3:23.95
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 3:24.10
- Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3:24.62
4x800-Meter Relay
- Waukee Northwest, 7:55.90
- Cedar Falls, 7:57.36
- Dallas Center-Grimes, 8:02.78
- Johnston, 8:03.88
- Unity Christian, 8:04.19
Sprint Medley Relay
- Clear Creek-Amana, 1:34.37
- Sibley-Ocheyedan, 1:35.17
- Muscatine, 1:35.57
- Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:35.76
- Mount Vernon, 1:35.86
Distance Medley Relay
- Ankeny Centennial, 3:26.51
- Waukee Northwest, 3:30.23
- Gilbert, 3:32.46
- Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:33.16
- Ankeny, 3:34.82
Shuttle Hurdle Relay
- Pella, 58.29
- Iowa City West, 58.61
- Treynor, 58.87
- Waukee Northwest, 58.95
- Ankeny, 59.02
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker