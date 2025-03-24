Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 6A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A girls basketball player of the year.
Brooklyn O'Gallagher, East River, Guard (Sophomore)
The sophomore point guard led Class 6A in scoring where she averaged 29.3 points per game for the Lady Falcons this season.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'10 sophomore combo guard averaged 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 3.7 steals per game this season for the Lady Gryphons.
Audrey Beyer, Tocoi Creek, Guard (Junior)
The 6'0 junior guard carried the Lady Toros to their first Final Four appearance in school history.
Jaelynn Housey, Nova (Davie), Guard (Junior)
Housey was one of the top two-way players in the state this season where she led her team in scoring (18.0 points) and steals (4.7) per game for the Lady Titans.
Grace Manor, Pace, Guard (Senior)
Manor averaged 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 steals per game this season for the Lady Patriots.
Katelyn Pire, Martin County, Guard (Senior)
The 5'6 senior guard averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Lady Tigers this season.
Naya Hardisson, Miami Southridge, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'7 sophomore guard averaged 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the Lady Spartans this season.
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale, Guard (Senior)
The University of Tampa signee averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.5 steals per game helping lead the Lady Bulls to their first state title in school history.
Audrey Rollins, Nease, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'6 sophomore guard made a team-high 65 three-pointers for the Lady Panthers this season.
Taylor Booth, Buchholz (Gainesville), Guard (Junior)
Booth averaged a career-high 11.0 points per game and shot 36% from the three-point line this season for the Lady Bobcats.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App