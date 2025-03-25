High School

Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 7A Coach of the Year?

The 2024-2025 Florida High School Girls Basketball season has officially concluded and High School on SI will be nominating 10 coaches from each classification as to who the fans think will be the player of the year.

Ross Van De Griek

Winter Haven head coach Johnnie Lawson holds up the State Championship trophy after his team defeated Dr. Phillips during the class 7A final in the FHSAA Basketball State Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fl on Saturday March 8, 2025. Winter Haven defeated Dr. Phillips 45-42 to win the State Championship. Scott Wheeler | PhotoWinter Haven's (13) shoots against Dr. Phillips' (3) during the class 7A final in the FHSAA Basketball State Championships at the RP Funding Center in / Scott Wheeler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida high school girls' basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on Monday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 7A girls' basketball coach of the year.

Johnnie Lawson, Winter Haven

Lawson led the Lady Blue Devils to their 15th Final Four appearance in the last 17 seasons. Winter Haven also defeated Dr. Phillips in the Class 7A championship game to win their sixth state title in program history.

Anthony Jones, Dr. Phillips

Jones led the Lady Panthers to the Class 7A Championship Game coming up just short of winning their fourth consecutive state championship.

Allison Bustamante, Doral Academy

Bustamante led the Firebirds to their first-ever Final Four appearance in school history this season, losing to 7A runner-up Dr. Phillips

Tyson Smiley, Venice

The first-year head coach led the Lady Indians to a 19-6 record this season, reaching the regional final before having their season come to an end against Winter Haven.

Marcus Spencer, Ocoee

Spencer led the Lady Knights to their first-ever Final Four appearance before having their season come to an end in the hands of Winter Haven.

Jesse Stewart, Centennial (Port St. Lucie)

The third-year head coach led the Lady Eagles to the regional final before having their season come to an end by 7A runner-up Dr. Phillips

Kelvin Hamm, Spruce Creek

Hamm led the Lady Hawks to the Class 7A, Region 2 Semifinal before having their season come to an end against 7A semifinalist Ocoee. Spruce Creek finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-14 record.

Gerald Perry, Sarasota Riverview

Perry led the Lady Rams to their third 20-plus win season in the last four years.

Sara Nuxol, Sarasota

Some will say it was a disappointing season for the Sailors, but Nuxol had one of the most difficult schedules in Class 7A. Leading scorer in junior guard Paisley Binswanger will be returning where she averaged nearly 19 points per game this season.

Richard Barrett, Creekside

Barrett led the Lady Knights to a 16-8 record this season, reaching the regional quarterfinals before having their season come to an end against West Port.

