Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 2A Preseason Player of the Year?
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Augustine Ayelyine, University Christian
The 6-9 senior power forward and Presbyterian commit has a great skill set, whether it’s scoring on the blocks or expanding his range to stretch the floor. Defensively, he has elite athleticism where he can challenge shots across all three levels.
Cooper Clinger, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 5-11 freshman guard plays with a high IQ as well as making the right reads on both ends of the floor. His range on the offensive end is impeccable where he can shoot from behind the arc at a high clip. He is very active on the defensive end where he can force turnovers which lead to scores on the offensive end.
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic
The 6-3 senior shooting guard and Chattanooga commit has continued to be one of the sharpest perimeter shooters in the state for his class. He has brought dead-eye accuracy when it comes to shooting from beyond the arc where he knocks down 3-pointers at a near 40 percent rate. He is also very aggressive when it comes to guarding off the ball on the defensive end as well.
Jeremy Jenkins, Riviera Prep
The 6-9 sophomore power forward has been growing into a three-point shooting threat as well as having elite ball-handling skills for his size. He uses his size and frame to his advantage when it comes to blowing by defenders and can cover a lot of space in a short amount of time.
Jayquan Freeman, Hialeah Educational Academy
The 6-6 junior wing shows a lot of promise and athleticism when he has the basketball in his hands, as he can knock down shots from the perimeter as well as at the front of the rim. He has a huge upside when it comes to his defense as well where he can guard multiple positions using his elite footwork and lateral movement.
Jack Kaley, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
The 6-3 senior point guard continues to impress me with his passing skills as well as his ability to pull up from the mid-range and score with confidence. Kaley’s ability to handle the basketball in transition has also taken huge strides this fall as he continues to be an elite decision-maker.
Alexander Lloyd, Westminster Academy
The 6-4 senior shooting guard and University of Florida commit makes a lot of things happen whether it’s as the primary ball handler or facilitating for his teammates. Lloyd is a natural three-level scorer who can stop on a dime shooting off the bounce as well as off the catch. Lloyd is a skilled guard who isn’t afraid when it comes to scoring at the front of the rim through traffic where he can draw contact.
Connor Neill, Bishop Snyder
The 6-7 junior small forward can do it all on the floor whether it’s score across all three levels, defend out on the perimeter, or crash the boards. Neill is an athletic wing who can finish above the rim at a high rate and moves around well for his size.
Will Rydzewski, Providence School
The 6-6 sophomore small forward has a high ceiling of potential where he can score on all three levels on the offensive end. Defensively, he plays with a ton of versatility as well where he can guard multiple positions whether it’s out on the perimeter or on the blocks. His game continues to improve every time he steps onto the floor.
Lyrique Sartin, Bell Creek Academy
Sartin, A 6-0 senior point guard can also score on all three levels with plenty of separation and space where he can score off the bounce as well as off the catch. On the defensive end, Sartin plays with quick feet and great hands where he can get tips and deflections leading to transition points on the other end.