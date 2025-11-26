Jayquan Freeman Continues his Leadership On and Off the Court
Jayquan Freeman has proven himself as a leader on and off the court.
The senior shooting guard announced he would be transferring to La Salle High School (FL) on June 5, but throughout his prep star career, the 6-foot-9, 3-star recruit has been putting in the work so that when he leaves high school, everyone will remember his name.
The 2025 basketball season is just getting started, and over the last three games, the star wing has dropped an impressive 78 points.
Check out our Q&A with Jayquan Freeman below.
Q&A with 6'9" Shooting Guard Jayquan Freeman
Myckena Guerrero: What part of your game has grown the most this season?
Jayquan Freeman: "My ability to finish, scrounge, and handling the ball under heavy pressure, definitely. I have gotten better from my teammates playing so hard on me, it makes me a better athlete on and off the court.
When I play an actual game, it makes it easier for me because I know I can handle everything. I put in a lot of work with my trainer. I trust that they are helping me get to where I want to be and make me better. I really just put in the extra hours. While people are sleeping, I'm up putting in the work."
MG: When the pressure hits in a big moment, what’s going through your mind?
JF: "To be honest, that's when my confidence really steps in, and I work so hard and put in so much effort for those moments, and I just pray and believe God always got me."
MG: Who or what motivates you every time you step on the court?
JF: "What motivates me is my family -- all the struggle we go through and all the sacrifices my mom makes for me."
MG: What’s one thing people don’t see behind the scenes that makes you the player and person you are today?
JF: "I work hard as a student-athlete and really hit the books on the court. I study film on me everyday with my Trainer and just to learn and perfect my game more."
MG: How do you try to lead or impact your teammates on and off the court?
JF: "I try and make them go hard on the court and make sure they soak in every moment we have as a team, especially the seniors. And off the court, just to make sure I lead by example and make sure the guys aren't late to class. And with the underclassmen, I give them a call before and after school starts to make sure they're good to go. I just try and be the best leader I can be."
MG: When all is said and done what legacy do you want to leave behind?
JF: "I want to make sure I graduate and make sure everyone remembers me as a leader on and off the court. I want people to remember me as a very nice guy, that I'm hard working, and I want to be the best to ever touch the court at La Salle High School."