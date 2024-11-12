Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 6A Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Sunday, November 17 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Isaac Buckley, Lake Howell
The 6-5 junior guard does a great job when it comes to flashing wing skills with the way he flashes his handle in transition, knocks down corner three, and finds open teammates on the break. He has a mature frame for a sophomore that helps him on glass and finishing through contact
Quincy Douby Jr, Miami Southridge
The 6-2 sophomore guard possesses a high level of basketball feel that sets him apart from his peers. His ability to slow the game down and make smart plays on both ends of the floor is a testament to his maturity as a player. Douby is also surprisingly physical for his age
Treymar Jones, Milton
Jones, a 6-3 senior guard, is one of the best scorers in the Panhandle. With a calm, methodical pace, he is a dangerous playmaker who can score at will while still dishing out assists. He’s a sleeper prospect worth making note of as he should draw a lot of college interest as the season rolls on.
Kade Manley, Mainland (Daytona Beach)
The 6-1 sophomore point guard is the definition of a knock down shooter. He is feisty and plays hard at both ends. He plays within himself and does not try to do things that he is not yet capable of. He averaged 9.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Buccaneers as a freshman last season.
Johnas Maurice, Edgewater
The 6-0 freshman combo guard His dexterity with the ball allowed him to blow by defenders wherever they were closing out from and his first step created lots of separation for him to view the floor and make that split-second decision without any hesitation.
DJ Sandi, St. Thomas Aquinas
The 6-2 junior point guard can connect from the perimeter as well as finish on the attack getting to the free throw line often. On the defensive side, he is very underrated when it comes to his footwork and his activity in the passing lanes where he uses his length to get tips and deflections.
Ari Smith, Martin County
A 6-3 junior combo guard is a quick scorer who is unafraid when it comes to finishing around the rim. He has proven he can mix up his shot selections as he can occasionally shoot from beyond the arc at a high level. On the defensive end, Smith can guard multiple positions covering a lot of ground whether it’s out on the perimeter or the interior.
KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch
The 6-3 senior guard has played with complete confidence and is a perennial threat to score on all three levels. Smith has done it all on the offensive end whether it’s shooting from beyond the arc or getting to the front of the rim. On the defensive end, he has provided great rebounding intangibles from the guard position and can quickly push the pace for his teammates to set them up.
Darius Washington III, Edgewater
The 6-4 senior combo guard and Kennesaw State commit continues to improve his ability to score on all three levels on the offensive end, where he can score off the bounce as well as off the catch. Washington’s speed and length allow him to finish efficiently on either side of the rim where he isn’t afraid to draw contact. Look for Washington to have a huge leap in his game as his defense has continued to improve where he can defend multiple positions.
Dwayne Wimbley, St. Thomas Aquinas
The 6-7 senior guard and Florida State commit plays with an impressive combination of size and athleticism. He also plays with a ton of length when it comes to dunking through traffic and isn’t afraid when it comes to scoring through contact. Wimbley is a matchup problem on the defensive end where he makes things difficult for opposing guards to set off a good shot.