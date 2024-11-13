Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 7A Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Florida Boys Basketball Class 7A Preseason Player of the Year.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19. Here are this week’s nominees:
Cameron Boozer, Columbus
According to multiple recruiting services, the 6-10 senior power forward shows many reasons why he is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the country. Boozer is a generational type who can score on all three levels, whether off the bounce or the catch. He’s also developed strong instincts when protecting the glass where he rebounds well on both ends of the floor. Boozer is committed to Duke
Cayden Boozer, Columbus
The 6-5 senior guard and Duke commit is a competent prospect who makes the right reads on the offensive end, with a dangerous knack of scoring on all three levels. Boozer is at his best when he is finishing on the attack while absorbing contact at the front of the rim. His IQ is very advanced, and he is a good passer on the move, as well as slashing for his teammates to get to the open spots.
Xavian Charles, Palm Beach Central
The 5-10 senior point guard is a distributor on the offensive end with his pure ball-handling skills and great court vision. On the defensive end, Charles is at his best when he is guarding the ball and can cause disruptions with his ability to read passes and force turnovers.
Maddox Fowles, Western
A 6-8 senior combo forward who has sky-rocket potential that can play out on the perimeter as well as on the interior. He has improved his rebounding skills at both ends of the floor where he plays hard every single possession. Fowles has a smooth inside-out game on the offensive end where he can finish tough shots around the rim as well as shoot efficiently off the catch.
Jamier Jones, Oak Ridge
The 6-6 senior small forward does all the small things to impact the game that doesn’t show up in the box score, as he makes all the hustle plays and wins the 50-50 possessions. Jones is a freak athlete who can finish above the rim with authority as well as through traffic. He is very versatile on the defensive end where he can guard on and off the ball at a high level while applying pressure on opposing guards. Jones is a Providence commit.
Christian Maxon, Fort Pierce Central
The 6-2 senior combo guard has one of the purest shooting strokes I’ve seen in the class. Maxon can score on all three levels whether it’s off the catch or the bounce he plays a very smooth game on the offensive end of the floor. His defensive mechanics have also continued to improve when he is guarding on the ball as he can force turnovers as well as be very active jumping the passing lanes.
Christopher Maxon, Fort Pierce Central
The 6-2 senior point guard is the twin brother of Christian who is more of the playmaker and is a very savvy point guard who makes the right decisions when he has the basketball in his hands. He makes plays by finding open teammates on drives-and-kicks and is a very above-average defender when it comes to guarding the ball.
Jalen Reece, Oak Ridge
The 6-0 senior point guard is very crafty when it comes to his ball-handling skills where he has a soft touch at knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Reece is a solid defender when guarding on the ball as well as off where he can jump the passing lanes to force turnovers, as well as getting tips and deflections. Reece is an LSU commit.
Tor-el Robinson, Wellington
The 6-6 senior combo guard has a great skill set of size, strength, and athleticism where he can get to his spots on the offensive end. He is a three-level scorer who can be effective off the catch as well as the bounce. Defensively, he has elite footwork where he can play above the rim as well as guard out on the perimeter at a high level.
Gustavo Roca, Windermere
The 6-3 sophomore combo guard has a mature game beyond his years. He has taken major strides in his game where he has a knack for knocking down open shots from the perimeter. He can score off the catch as well as off the bounce at a high level.