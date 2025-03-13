Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/13/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players are powering their teams to big-time starts in the early going of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 3-8, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 14-March 1, 2025: Port Orange Atlantic 1B/P Ezra Goulding
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dublin Warren, 1B/DH, Windermere
Senior went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI to guide the Wolverines (12-2) past Timber Creek, 4-2, in a battle of Orange County powers.
Lamar Edwards, OF, Spruce Creek
The 6-foot-2 senior went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Hawks (10-2) past DeLand, 6-2.
Sebastian Dimitroff, RHP/UTIL, Vero Beach
Talented junior struck out 13 in a two-hit shutout through five innings to guide the undefeated Indians (11-0) past Centennial, 9-0.
Max Murray, Jr., P, Hagerty
Super senior struck out 10 in a two-hitter through six innings to lead the unbeaten Huskies (12-0) past crosstown rival, Oviedo, 1-0, in 11 innings.
Cannon Koronka, INF, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-2 junior went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and four RBI to march the Royals (9-3) past Lake Highland Prep, 16-5, in six innings.
Chase Carney, OF/RHP, Winter Park
Senior pitched a complete-game, four-hitter, striking out nine, to lead the Wildcats (9-2) past West Orange, 1-0, in an Orange County showdown.
Sebastian Tabares, OF/RHP, Harmony
Talented junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to steer the Longhorns (12-1) past Kissimmee Osceola, 8-0, in an Osceola County game.
Jesiah Woodside, OF, Bishop Moore
Senior went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI to guide the Hornets (9-2) past Montverde Academy, 17-4, in six innings.
Nick Burgos, RHP, Lake Brantley
Senior pitched a complete game, two-hitter, striking out nine, to march the Patriots (10-3) past Lake Mary, 4-0, in a Seminole County game.
Brady Roberts, UTIL, Satellite
Super sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI to guide the Scorpions (9-3) past Heritage, 13-0, in five innings.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com